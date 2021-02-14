High School Sports Roundup: Semifinals set in 7-4A tournament, teams advance in wrestling playoffs

On Friday, Beaufort defeated Bluffton, 66-47, in the first round of the 7-4A boys basketball tournament.

Beaufort will travel to James Island on Monday in the semifinals while Hilton Head Island hosts Colleton County in the other semifinal.

Daniel Phares had 20 points and nine rebounds and five steals, Zyrin Odom had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Michael Dennison had 12 points and six rebounds. James Dennison had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Beaufort Academy wins two from Colleton Prep

Beaufort Academy defeated Colleton Prep on Friday and Saturday. The Eagles won, 62-49 on Friday and 62-58 on Saturday.

Ben VanHise scored 24 points on Friday and 23 in the win on Saturday. Ben Fry had 12 on Friday and Sully Gray had 12 on Saturday.

Hilton Head Prep 59, John Paul II 32

On Friday, three Dolphins were in double figures in the win over the Warriors.

JJ Hayes scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds. Kane Eanes added 15 points and Jayden Chance had 10.

Girls Basketball

Beaufort Academy sweeps Colleton Prep

Beaufort Academy girls defeated Colleton Prep on Friday and Saturday.

In Friday’s 72-27 win, Mike’Ala Washington poured in a school-record 34 points in the win. Chase Vaigneur added 10.

In Saturday’s 78-42 win, Tahleea Heyward had a career-high 21 points and Washington scored 19. Shanese Bostick added 11 and Vaigneur chipped in with 11.

May River 38, Lucy Beckham 8

On Friday, the Sharks won their opener in the Region 7-4A tournament.

Morgan Scott scored 14 points to lead May River. The Sharks face Beaufort in the semifinals on Monday.

Hilton Head Island 45, James Island 38

On Friday, HHI advanced to the semifinals of the Region 7-4A tournament.

Lynda Young led the Seahawks with 21 points. Janiya Ferebee had 12. HHI travels to Bluffton in the semifinals on Monday.

Wrestling

Seahawks, Sharks move on in playoffs

Hilton Head Island and May River advanced to the second round of the Class 4A wrestling playoffs.

HHI defeated South Aiken, 45-30, in the first round on Saturday. The Seahawks will travel to North Myrtle Beach on Monday. May River had a bye in the first round and will host Hartsville on Monday.

In Class 3A, Aynor defeated Battery Creek, 64-18.

Warriors compete in SCISA championships

Seven John Paul II wrestlers placed in top four of the SCISA individual championships in Sumter

Runner up finishers were: Jack Brock (132), Jonathan Field (152) and Tripp Currier (220) Fourth-place finishers were Steven Schidrich (120), Oliver Witkowski (126), Angel Perez (145) and Kohl Woodham (182).