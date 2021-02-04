Signing day updates: See Where Lowcountry prospects are headed for college

Mr. Football finalist and May River quarterback Ahmad Green signed to play football at The Citadel on Wednesday. May River Athletics Photo

The first day of the second National Signing Day was held on Wednesday and several Lowcountry athletes took part in signing ceremonies.

Here is a list of athletes who signed with their schools Wednesday:

Beaufort

Terence Wilson, Football, Newberry College

Marlon Belden, Cross Country, Georgetown University

Rhogue Wallace, Baseball, Spartanburg Methodist College

Bluffton

Lucas Bond, Football, Limestone

Kylan Simmons, Football, Limestone

Hilton Head Island

Abbie Lainhart, Soccer, Western Carolina

Cameron Matousek, Swimming, Nazareth College

May River

Caleigh Powell, Softball, USC Salkehatchie

Giovanni Rodriquez, Softball, Belmont Abbey

Steffin Gadson, Football, The Citadel

Ahmad Green, Football, The Citadel

Girls Basketball

Hilton Head Christian 62, Beaufort Academy 30

On Wednesday, HHCA moved to 5-0 in region play with the blowout win.

Mike’Ala Washington led BA with 14 points.

Bluffton 55, Hilton Head Island 22

On Tuesday, Kate Rodney scored 14 and Kayleigh Washington added 12 for the Bobcats, who moved to 7-0 in region play. Rodney also had a team-high nine steals.

Bluffton outscored HHI, 16-0, in the first quarter on its way to the win.

Beaufort 58, Lucy Beckham 23

The Eagles outscored Lucy Beckham 14-0 in the second quarter to go on to the region victory.

Layla Warren led the Eagles with 17 points, and Jayla Daise had 12.

Beaufort Academy 38, John Paul II 25

On Tuesday, Tahleea Heyward led the way with 14 points for the Eagles, while Mike’Ala Washington added 10, and Shanese Bostick had eight.

Boys Basketball

Hilton Head Island 61, Bluffton 51

On Tuesday, Adam Clark scored 16 points and Sam Summa had 12 as the Seahawks moved to 7-0 in region play. Summa and Will McCracken each had 11 rebounds for the Seahawks.

HHI trailed 19-17 after the first quarter but outscored the Bobcats, 20-11, in the second quarter to lead 37-30 at halftime.

Beaufort 66, Lucy Beckham 39

On Tuesday, Daniel Phares scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Eagles in the win.

Michael Dennison chipped in with 12 for Beaufort.

John Paul II 42, Beaufort Academy 36

On Tuesday, Jackson Ogden scored 12 points as the Warriors moved to 4-1 in region play.

John Paul II 43, Hilton Head Christian 36

On Saturday, JPII returned to the court for their first game since Jan. 15 and picked up a region win.

Jeremiah Young led the Warriors with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals .Malone Kinard-Huisinger added 10 points and 8 rebounds.