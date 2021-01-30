Friday night’s Lowcountry high school sports roundup, top performers

Girls Basketball

Beaufort Academy 40, Hilton Head Prep 26

Mike’Ala Washington and Tahleea Heyward each scored 13 points to help the Eagles past the Dolphins.

Bluffton 34, May River 27

The Bobcats used a 7-0 run the third quarter to pull away for a win over the Sharks and stay atop the 7-4A standings.

The game was tied at 20 before Bluffton’s run. Tacoya Heyward led the Bobcats with 16 points.

Beaufort 38, James Island 32

The Eagles even their mark in region play with a win over JI.

Beaufort is now 3-3 in Region 7-4A.

John Paul II 36, Habersham 29

Maddie Heathcott and Bella Termimi each had nine points as the Warriors won the second matchup of the year between the two teams.

Bishop England 46, Battery Creek 36

Ally Dominiak scored 22 points in the Bishops win over the Dolphins.

Bishop England went on a 18-3 run during a four-minute span in the second half to pull away.

Myra Smith scored 10 points off the bench to lead Battery Creek.

Boys Basketball

Hilton Head Island 96, Lucy Beckham 48

UNC Wilmington signee Will McCracken scored a season-high 43 points in the Seahawks win over Lucy Beckham.

McCracken’s 43 points came in just three quarters as HHI rested its starters with a big lead. HHI led 62-19 at the break.

Hilton Head Prep 61, Beaufort Academy 21

Kane Eanes scored 21 points as the Dolphins won on Senior Night.

Prep got contributions from several players. JJ Hayes had 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Jayden Chance had 12 points, six assists and five steals. Ryan Mikell hit 3 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Bishop England 48, Battery Creek 32

Gray Caldwell and Daniel Brooks each scored 14 points as the Bishops stayed atop of the Region 7-3A standings. BE led 19-11 at halftime.

Rashard Baker and Jordon Rivers led Battery Creek with nine points each. The Dolphins shot just 22 percent in the game.