Lowcountry high school sports roundup, top performers

South Carolina basketball tglantz@thestate.com

A look at results in the Lowcountry in high school basketball and wrestling

Girls Basketball

Cardinal Newman 68, Hilton Head Christian 48

On Wednesday, Skyla Tuthill scored 15 and Ashlyn Watkins had 12 as defending SCISA 3A champion Cardinal Newman handed Hilton Head Christian its first loss of the season.

Abby Pedduzzi led HHCA with 13 and Devon Yarde had 10.

Hilton Head Prep 59, Thomas Heyward 7

On Wednesday, Emma Moore scored 11 points while Ella Clark and Sami Heginbottom each had 10 points in the Dolphins’ lopsided win.

Hilton Head Christian 68, Colleton Prep 14

On Tuesday, four Eagles scored in double figures in the region win.

Skylar Smith led the way with 14 points. Dior Shelton added 11 points and Abby Peduzzi and Molly Smith each had 10.

May River 32, James Island 13

On Tuesday, the Sharks outscored the Trojans 19-3 in the third quarter for the region win.

Addison Black led May River with 12 points and Morgan Scott had seven.

Battery Creek 46, Hanahan 40

On Tuesday, Ashante Shaw, Sophia Felix and Iesha Shaw each scored nine points in the Dolphins’ win.

Ashante Shaw also had 12 rebounds.

Boys Basketball

Hilton Head Prep 69, Thomas Heyward 26

On Wednesday, JJ Hayes scored 18 points to lead four Dolphins players in double figures.

Luke Foley had 12 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Kane Eanes added 12 and Jayden Chance scored 11.

Hilton Head 77, Bluffton 51

On Tuesday, the Eagles moved to 5-0 in Region 7-4A play with a win over the Bobcats.

UNC Wilmington signee Will McCracken led the way with 24 points while Adam Clark had 12.

Jaylin Linder had a team-high 19 for Bluffton.

Battery Creek 61, Hanahan 46

On Tuesday, three Battery Creek players scored in double figures in the region win.

David Smith scored 17 points while Jaeon Allen had 15 and Kaya George chipped in with 11. Allen also pulled down 11 rebounds and George had 10.

Battery Creek faces Bishop England on Friday in a matchup on top teams in the region.

Wrestling

May River wins Region 7-4A

On Wednesday, the May River wrestling wrapped up the Region 7-4A championship with wins over James Island and Hilton Head Island.

The Sharks defeated James Island 74-3 and Hilton Head Island 61-14 to earn the top seed from the region in next month’s playoffs.