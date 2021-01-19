Hilton Head’s Ady O’Grady earns top volleyball honor

Hilton Head Island volleyball player Ady O’Grady added another honor over the weekend.

The junior was named the Class 4A Volleyball Player of the year selected by the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports.

O’Grady was the Class 4A Region 7-4A Player of the Year and all-state selection in helping the Seahawks to the state championship. She had 426 kills, 29 aces, 124 digs and 37 assists this season.

Boys Basketball

Hilton Head Prep 47, Bethesda Academy 45 (OT)

On Saturday, Hilton Head Prep rallied from a first-quarter deficit to win in overtime.

HHP trailed 19-10 after the first quarter. JJ Hayes scored 20 points and Ryan Mikell added 18 in the win.

Donte Dorman led Bethesda with 12 points.

Memorial Day 79, Hilton Head Christian 53

On Saturday, Isaiah Anderson led the Eagles with 11 points in the loss to Memorial Day.

Girls Basketball

St. Vincent’s 42, Hilton Head Prep 25

On Saturday, Emma Moore had seven points to lead the Dolphins in the loss.

HHP faces St. Andrews on Wednesday.

Whale Branch girls win twice

Whale Branch’s girls basketball team moved to 7-0 with 59-42 win over Palmetto Scholars on Friday and 59-43 win over Cross on Saturday. Kynew Barnwell had 28 points in win over Cross.

The Warriors are 7-0 on the season.