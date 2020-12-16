Lowcountry basketball roundup: Beaufort, Battery Creek boys roll to victories

A roundup of Lowcountry high school sports action from basketball to soccer:

Boys Basketball

Beaufort 69, Bluffton 44

On Tuesday, Beaufort had four players in double figures in moving to 3-0 on the season.

Rush Riley led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds, Oli Holmes added 16 points, Zyrin Odom had 12 points and 10 rebounds and James Dennison had 10 points.

Battery Creek 66, Beaufort Academy 56

On Tuesday, Jaeon Allen scored 16 points as Battery Creek moved to 5-0 on the season.

Ben VanHise led BA with 19 points,

South Effingham 36, May River 32

On Saturday South Effingham outscored May 14-1 in the fourth for the win.

James Leyman led the Sharks with 15 points.

Girls Basketball

Beaufort Academy 36, Battery Creek 28

On Tuesday Tahleea Heyward scored 17 points and Mike’Ala Washington added 10 in BA’s win over Battery Creek.

BA hosts First Baptist on Friday and it will be senior night.

Hilton Head Christian 72, Bulloch Academy 35

On Tuesday, the Eagles moved to 6-0 with a rout of Bulloch.

Dior Shelton led the way with 20 points. Skylar Smith added 15, Devon Yarde 13 and Molly Smith 13.

Bluffton 45, Beaufort 30

On Tuesday, Samari Mitchell scored 12 points and Kayleigh Washington added 10 in the Bobcats’ region win.

May River 36, South Effingham 21

On Saturday, the Sharks used a 14-2 run in the second quarter to complete the season sweep.

Addison Black continues ed the Sharks with 10 points

Soccer

Hilton Head Prep hires new coach

Hilton Head Prep named Rodrigo De Souza as its new boys soccer coach on Monday.

De Souza coached the middle school soccer boys team for two seasons along with serving as the varsity boys assistant coac.

Of coaching, De Souza commented about last year’s season, cut short by the pandemic.

“The boys were doing great; they were bonding with each other, and there was great team chemistry.” Looking ahead, he said that he “looks forward to providing opportunities for the boys to create unforgettable moments on and off the field. I am extremely excited to get to know the team even more, to start training,and have a great season.”

Hilton Head Prep’s varsity soccer schedule begins on Feb. 26 with an away match against May River.

Wrestling

JP II competes at Hammond Hustle

John Paul II wrestling team competed at the Hammond Holiday Hustle over the weekend. The event was held outdoors at Hammond’s football field.

The Warriors finished fifth and top performers were Jase Reynolds 4-2; Steven Schidrich 3-2; Jack Brock 3-1; Oliver Witkowski 3-1; Noah Schickler 3-2; Kohl Woodham 3-2