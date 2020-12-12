Postseason volleyball, football awards announced, plus Lowcountry hoops roundup

State champion Hilton Head Island had two players on the Class 4A all-state volleyball teams announced this week.

Addy O’Grady and McKenzie Ryan were named to the all-state teams. O’Grady (246) and Ryan (216) ranked 1-2 on the team in kills this season and in the top three in digs.

Hilton Head Island senior Lily Edri was selected to play in the North-South volleyball match. The matches were canceled because of COVID-19 but teams were still chosen.

Region 7-4A volleyball also was announced this week. Hilton Head’s Garret Talarczyk was Coach of the Year and O’Grady Player of the Year.

Other all-region selections were Hilton Head’s Ryan McKenzie, Ava Edri, McKenna Mason, Lily Edri, May River’s Addison Black and Gabby Boegel and Beaufort’s Hannah Merchant.

High School Football

Region 7-4A teams announced

Beaufort and May River led the way as the Region 7-4A football teams were released this week.

Beaufort’s Bryce Lybrand was named Coach of the Year while May River’s Ahmad Green and Beaufort’s Tyler Haley were Co-Offensive Players of the Year. May River’s Eli Hall was Defensive Player of the Year and Beaufort’s Eamon Smalls Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Other first-team selections for Lowcountry teams were

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Beaufort - Amariee Morris, Terrence Wilson, Kacy Fields, Alvin Wilson, William Winburn, Daniel Phares, Colton Phares

May River - Garrett Bonneville, Moxon Zehr, Rett Harrell, Steffin Gadson, Jonah Comfort

Hilton Head Island - Ryan Clark, Jaylen Sneed, Jayden Gilliam

Bluffton - Luke Bond, Nate Hoyt

Girls Basketball

Patrick Henry 54, John Paul II 19

On Friday, Maddie Heathcott had five points and five rebounds to lead John Paul II.

John Paul II 26, Charleston Collegiate 19

On Thursday, Paige Weniger had 10 points and five steals as JP II got its first win of the season.

Maddie Heathcott just missed a double double with nine points and 12 rebounds. Cayce Graves had 10 steals.

Pinewood Prep 56, May River 49 (OT)

On Tuesday, the Sharks blew a 13-point first half lead and lost in overtime.

Senior Jordan Bigham paced the Sharks with 23 and freshman Morgan Scott added 12.

Habersham 35, John Paul II 29

On Tuesday, Maddie Heathcott and Cayce Graves each had nine points in John Paul II’s loss.

RuNaisha Bennette led the team with 11 rebounds.

Boys Basketball

John Paul II 67, Patrick Henry 41

On Friday, the Warriors moved to 4-0 with a road win.

Mark Knight led the Warriors with 20 pts and 10 rebounds. Christian Tilton had 14 points and five rebounds, and Jeremiah Young added 13 points and five assists.

Pinewood Prep 56, Hilton Head Prep 50

On Friday, the Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season.

John Paul 65, Charleston Collegiate 48

On Thursday, Malone Kinard- Huisinger led four Warriors in double figures with 20 points and 11 rebounds.. Jackson Ogden had 14 points and two steals.Jeremiah Young and Mark Knight each added 11 points.

Pinewood Prep 81, May River 78

On Tuesday, Pinewood Prep hit 14 3-pointers in the win over the Sharks.

May River was led by James Layman and Gavin Blocker with 18 points a piece. Steffin Gadson added 10.

Whale Branch 66, Estill 42

On Tuesday, Kynew Barnwell scored 35 points to lead the Warriors past Estill.

John Paul II 75, Andrew Jackson 57

On Tuesday, the Warriors had five players in double figures in the victory.

Mark Knight led all scorers with 22 points, six assists and six rebounds. Austin McIntosh had 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. Jeremiah Young had 11 points, Christian Tilton and Malone Kinard Huisinger each had 10.