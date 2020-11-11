Elite Invitational to feature top high school golfers playing for good cause

The inaugural Elite Invitational junior golf tournament will be held Friday through Sunday at Arthur Hills Golf Course at Palmetto Dunes Resort.

The best high school players from around the country will be battling it out and competitors are playing for more than a trophy. All proceeds are going to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and The First Tee.

Golfers can choose which charity they want to represent and all players will be sporting a green ribbon on their bags in support of the children at St. Jude’s. The event is still looking for volunteers as well as any last minute donations or sponsorships. The goal is to turn this event into one of the premier Junior golf leagues in the world.

If you are interested in contributing in any way, please reach out to Co-tournament Director Justin Kinney at Justin@MyVcoach.net.