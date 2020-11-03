Hilton Head volleyball advances to Class 4A state championship

The Hilton Head High School volleyball team is headed back to the state championship.

The Seahawks defeated Aiken, 3-1, on Monday to clinch a spot in Thursday’s Class 4A state championship match. Hilton Head will face Pickens, 3-0 Winners over Indians, for the title at 7 p.m. Thursday at Irmo High School.

It will be the Seahawks’ first state title appearance in Class 4A and sixth state championship overall, the last coming in 2015 when it won the Class 3A championship over Eastside. It will be the second time Hilton Head has faced Pickens for a championship. The two teams met in 2014 with Pickens winning it all.

Hilton Head defeated Myrtle Beach, South Aiken and Aiken in the postseason after winning the Region 7-4A regular-season championship.