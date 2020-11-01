High School Sports Holy Trinity cross country teams repeat as SCISA state Class A champions

The Holy Trinity cross country teams repeated as SCISA Class A state champions on Saturday.

It was the fourth title in five years for both programs.

The boys team had three runners in the top eight and finished with 38 points. South Aiken Christian was second with 72. Sophomore Daniel Reedy (18:16) led Holy Trinity with a third-place finish, Luke Greene (18:44) was fifth and Ethan Marquardt (19:02) was eighth.

Covenant Christian’s Ian Neff (17:40) won the race.

On the girls’ side, Hannah Reedy (23:05) finished fourth as Holy Trinity had four runners in the top nine. Holy Trinity finished with 32 points and Charleston Collegiate was second with 38.

Ellie Schaub (23:41) was fifth, AnnaCate Gray (24:03) eighth and CeCe McAlhaney (24:04) ninth.

Charleston’s Collegiate’s Alexandra Larue (21:51) won the race.

Hilton Head Christian’s Devon Yarde (19:59) finished second in the girls Class 2A race to help HHCA to a fifth-place finish. John Paul II’s Brady Mahoney (21:11) was sixth.

In the 2A boys race, John Paul II was sixth, Beaufort Academy 11th and Hilton Head Christian 12th.