State Champs! May River dominates on way to winning first girls golf title

May River girls won the Class 4A golf championship on Oct. 27 at Barony Golf Club. May River Athletics Photo

The May River Sharks won their first Class 4A girls golf championship in dominating fashion on Tuesday.

The Sharks shot a 638 over the two-day tournament at Barony Golf Club to win by 36 strokes over A.C. Flora. May River led by eight shots coming into the second round and fired a 314 on day two to win the title.

May River had three golfers make the all-state team, which is made up of the top 10 finishers in the tournament.

Sydney Bowes shot a 151 and finished second overall. Sister Kylie Bowes was fourth with a 154 and Robin Zetrouer tied for eighth with a 165.

AC Flora’s Gracie McCoy was the medalist with a 146.

Hilton Head Island finished third in the tournament with a 682. The Seahawks’ Alexia Milbrandt shot a 152 and finished third overall.

Bluffton was 10th with a 766.