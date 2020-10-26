May River on top after first round of Class 4A girls golf championship

May River is halfway to its first girls golf championship.

The Sharks shot a 324 and lead AC Flora by eight shots after day one of the Class 4A championship at Barony Club in Hilton Head.

Sydney Bowes shot a 77 and Kylie Bowes shot a 79 to lead the Sharks. AC Flora’s Gracie McCoy shot a 72 and is the first-round leader.

Hilton Head Island shot a 344 and the Seahawks’ Alexa Milbrandt led the way with a 78. Bluffton shot a 381.

Round two is set for Tuesday morning