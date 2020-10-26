Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
May River on top after first round of Class 4A girls golf championship

Staff Reports

May River is halfway to its first girls golf championship.

The Sharks shot a 324 and lead AC Flora by eight shots after day one of the Class 4A championship at Barony Club in Hilton Head.

Sydney Bowes shot a 77 and Kylie Bowes shot a 79 to lead the Sharks. AC Flora’s Gracie McCoy shot a 72 and is the first-round leader.

Hilton Head Island shot a 344 and the Seahawks’ Alexa Milbrandt led the way with a 78. Bluffton shot a 381.

Round two is set for Tuesday morning

