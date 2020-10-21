Hilton Head Island tennis advances in playoffs, volleyball wins region title

Hilton Head Island won its first-round match of the Class 4A girls tennis playoffs on Tuesday.

The Seahawks defeated South Aiken, 6-0, and will travel to West Florence for the second round on Thursday.

Singles: Emily Ruckno def Natalie Cannon 6-0; 6-0; Hailey Poplin def Hannah Dickson 6-0; 6-0; Sierra Seabra def Hailey Young 6-0; 6-1; Danielle Silvan def Caroline Bowers 6-0; 6-1; Madeleine Pollitzer def Lila Gazzo 6-2; 6-0. Doubles: Katie Watts and Gracie Fader def 6-1; 6-1

High School Football

Whale Branch, Beaufort in latest rankings

Whale Branch moved up one spot in the Class A high school football rankings Tuesday, while Beaufort stayed in the Class 4A poll.

The Warriors are now fifth in Class 5A and have clinched the region title already.

Beaufort remains No. 8 in Class 4A and takes on Colleton County on Friday. Hilton Head Island also received votes in Class 4A.

Whale Branch, Bluffton games moved to Thursday

Bluffton and Whale Branch will play their varsity games a day earlier this week.

Bluffton will host James Island on Thursday at 6 p.m while Whale Branch hosts Charleston Math and Science at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Beaufort home game sold out

Tickets for Friday’s Beaufort homecoming game against Colleton County are sold out, the school announced Wednesday.

Volleyball

Hilton Head Island 3, Lucy T. Beckham 0

The Seahawks clinched the Region 7-4A championship with the win.

Scores: 25-17, 25-6, 25-12 HHI leaders: McKenzie Ryan 12 kills and 11 digs; Ady O’Grady 12 kills, 1 ace; Lily Edri 11 digs, 4 assists; Makenna Mason 28 assists, 3 aces; Ava Edri 7 kills; Brooke Simons 9 digs, 2 aces.