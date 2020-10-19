May River girls golf wins Lower State, three Lowcountry schools qualify for state

The top-ranked May River girls golf team won its first Class 4A Lower State championship.

The Sharks shot a 310 to win the state qualifier by 33 shots over North Myrtle Beach on Monday at Country Club of South Carolina in Florence.

The Sharks’ Kylie Bowes shot a 67 to win medalist honors for the tournament. Sydney Bowes was second on the team with a 75.

May River was one of three Lowcountry teams to qualify for next week’s state tournament. Hilton Head Island shot a 357 to finish third and Bluffton had a 373 and came in fifth.

Alexia Milbrandt led HHI with an 81. Jennifer Richardson shot a 91 to lead Bluffton.

May River, Hilton Head and Bluffton will play in next week’s state tournament at Barony Club on Monday and Tuesday.