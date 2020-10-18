Lowcountry swimmers win championships at SCISA state meet

Three Lowcountry swimmers won individual state titles Saturday at the SCISA championships in North Charleston.

Hilton Head Prep’s Sterling Burd won the 200 and 500 freestyle in the 3A girls meet. Burd had a time of 1:54.07 in the 200 and 5:01.29 in the 500 freestyle.

In the 2A meet, Hilton Head Christian’s Caleb Eidson won the 50 freestyle (20.92) and 100 freestyle (46.34). HHCA’s Jack Ussery won the 100 breaststroke (1:03.51) and was second in the 500 freestyle.

HHP’s Mark Lofye was third in the 500 freestyle.

The HHCA girls finished second in 200 freestyle relay and boys were third in 200 freestyle relay.

Beaufort Academy/s Kaylee Bartholomew was second in 100 breaststroke and Emma Dinkins was third in the 100 freestyle.

The Beaufort Academy girls finished fifth in team’s standings and HHCA was sixth. The HHCA boys came in third while BA boys were seventh.