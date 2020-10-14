May River girls golf wins region title, Beaufort football moves into state rankings

Balls on the driving range at Legends Golf Resort on March 22, 2020. jbell@thesunnews.com

May River’s girls golf team won the Region 7-4A championship on Monday.

The Sharks shot a 330 to win the title at Bear Creek Golf Club. Hilton Head Island (365) was second followed by Bluffton (398), Beaufort (471) and James Island (481).

MR’s Kylie Bowes shot a 76 to earn medalist honors. The rest of the all-region team was made up of May River’s Sydney Bowes, Robbin Zetrouer and Hannah Harris and Hilton Head’s Alexia Milbrandt and Eliza Jane Coulter.

May River and other qualifiers will get ready for the Class 4A Lower State championship Monday at the Country Club of South Carolina in Florence.

Football

Beaufort moves into SC Prep Media poll

Beaufort’s win over May River last week helped the Eagles climbed into the SC Prep Media poll on Tuesday.’

The Eagles (2-0) are ranked No. 8 in Class 4A. Myrtle Beach maintains its hold on the top spot. Beaufort defeated May River 37-14 and host Bluffton on Friday.

May River received votes in the Class 4A poll.

Whale Branch stayed at No. 6 in the Class A poll after its thrilling win over Baptist Hill on Friday. The

Girls Tennis

Hilton Head Prep 5, Cardinal Newman 4

The Dolphins advanced to the SCISA Class 3A semifinals with a win at Cardinal Newman.

Hilton Head Prep faces Spartanburg Day on Friday. Friday at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter.

The winner will play for the state championship Saturday.

Match winners. HHP: Avery Brothers, Sami Heginbottom, Emma Moore; Lizzie Lofye/Heginbottom, Brothers/Molly Rankin. CN: Gabi Pryor, Madeline Fallaw, Jada Brooks; Elizabeth Cutler/Caroline Timmons.

Hilton Head Christian 9, Williamsburg Academy 0

HHCA moved into the SCISA 2A semifinals with a win over the Stallions. The Eagles will play Spartanburg Christian in the semifinals Friday at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter.

The winner will play for the state championship Saturday.

Singles: Caitlyn Jackson (HHCA) def. Anna Louise McKenzie 6-0, 6-0; Shields McClure (HHCA) def. Brooke Wall 6-0, 6-0; Elizabeth Drozd (HHCA) def. Madison Slavinski 6-0, 6-0; Katherine Drozd (HHCA) def. Elise McCutchen 6-0, 6-0; Mary Yanker (HHCA) def. Ann LaRue Watts 6-0, 6-0; Abigail Scott (HHCA) def. Mary Logan Atkinson 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Caroline Yanker/E.Drozd (HHCA) def. McKenzie/Wall 8-4; Sophia Blackwell/Chloe Knight (HHCA) def. Slavinski/McCutchen 8-5; Caroline Drozd/Juliette Blackwell (HHCA) def. Watts/Atkinson 8-6

Lucy T Beckham 4, May River 2

MR winners: Margaret Zendzian 7-6, 6-1; Grace Saari 6-0, 6-1.

James Island 5, Bluffton 1

Singles: Phelan O’Keefe (B) d. Sophia Broomall (JI) 1-6, 6-1, 10-7; Pai Godwin (JI) d. Ellory Pruitt (B) 6-3, 5-7, 10-7; Emilie Demosthenes (JI) d. Julia John (B) 6-4, 6-0; Sabrina Moore (JI) d. Natalie Rizzo (B) 6-1, 6-1; Lexi Strange (JI) d. Olivia Boshaw (B) 6-2, 6-0; Doubles: Kaya McDonagh/Savannah Smith (JI) wins, 6-2, 6-0

Volleyball

Hilton Head Island 3, Colleton County 0

Scores: 25-9, 25-12, 25-14. HH leaders: Makenna Mason 45 assists, 2 kills; Ady O’Grady 20 kills; Ava Edri 9 kills, 11 digs; Lily Edri 11 digs.

John Paul II 3, Thomas Heyward 0

JP leaders: Emma Sauls 4 aces, Sadie Moulton 3 aces; Gin White 3 kills; Caroline Gilmour 3 kills.

May River 3, Lucy T. Beckham 1

Scores: 25-21, 25-13, 23-25, 25-22. MR leaders: Addison Black 19 kills, 19 digs; Lillian Long 7 kills, 5 aces; Brigit Hegan 6 kills; Reaghan Evans 6 kills; Gabby Boegel 20 assists, 18 digs.