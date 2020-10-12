High School Sports Hilton Head boys finish second, Lowcountry swimmers have big day at SC state meet

The Hilton Head Island boys swimming team finishe second at the Class 4A state championships on Monday. Hilton Head Islands Athletics Photo

Cohen Bruner and Tommy Hughson won two individual titles and were part of two first-place relay teams to help Hilton Head boys to a runner-up finish at Class 4A swimming championships.

The Seahawks finished second as a team with 351. points. Eastside won the championship to complete the sweep as the Eagles won the girls title on Saturday.

Bruner won the 100 freestyle (46.24) and 200 freestyle (1:40.37). Hughson was first in the 200 IM (1:54.69) and the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:40.66.

Both Bruner and Hughson were part of the Seahawks’ first-place 200 and 400 freestyle teams along with Dylan Magda and Blaise Minkler. Magda was third in the 100 breaststroke.

Bluffton’s Daniel Schwabauer won the 50 freestyle (22.01) and came in second in the 100 freestyle to help the Bobcats to a sixth-place finish. Bluffton’s 200 IM relay team finished third.

Beaufort’s James Stone finished third in the 100 butterfly and the Eagles came in eighth.

May River boys finished 12th.

Complete results can be found here