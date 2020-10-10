Hilton Head, May River girls have top-five finishes at SC state swim meet

The Hilton Head High School girls swimming state finished second at SC state championships on Saturday in North Charleston. Hilton Head Athletics Photo

The Hilton Head Island and May River girls swimming teams finished in the top five of the SC High School League’s Class 4A state championships Saturday in North Charleston.

It was the first public school state championship since the COVID-19 pandemic in March. No spectators were allowed in the venue. The boys state championships will be on Monday.

The Seahawks finished second with 340 points and the Sharks fourth with 245. Eastside won the championship 486 points.

May River won the 200 Individual Medley relay with a time of 1:56.19. The Sharks’ 200 freestyle relay team finished second (1:40.15) Shelby Gourley (1.07.79) was second in the 100 breaststroke. Allie Ingram was third in the 100 butterfly (58.91) and fourth in the backstroke.

Hilton Head Island’s Skyler Bruner was second in the 500 freestyle (5:05.72) and fourth in 200 freestyle . Katie Lyons was third in the 200 IM (2.11.42) and in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.18).

The Seahawks’ 400 freestyle relay team finished third with a time of 3:42.99.

Complete results can be found here at https://sportstiming.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Final-results-4A-girls.pdf