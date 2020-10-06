Hilton Head Prep girls repeat as SCISA golf champs

The Hilton Head Prep girls golf team won its second straight SCISA state championship on Tuesday at Orangeburg Country Club. Submitted Photo

The Hilton Head Prep girls golf team repeated as SC Independent Schools state champions on Tuesday.

The Dolphins shot a 294 at Orangeburg Country Club to won their second straight championship. It was the first state championship held in SC since COVID-19 shut down spring sports.

Hilton Head Prep won the tournament by 32 shots over second-place Cardinal Newman (326). Palmetto Christian (354) and Pinewood Prep (355) were third and fourth.

Camila Burnett shot a 69 to earn medalist honors and win the individual state championship. Burnett had four birdies and just one bogey on her round.

Bridget Wilkie and Mackenzie Gallagher tied for second after each shooting a 72 and earned all-state honors.

Hilton Head Christian finished ninth.

Girls Tennis

Hilton Head Island 5, May River 0

Singles: Emily Ruckno def. N Bassett 6-0; 6-5; Sierra Seabra dnf vs OR Besecker; Danelle Silvan def D Brown 6-0; 6-2; Hailey Poplin def M Zendzian 6-0; 6-1; Madeline Pollitzer def J Bassinger 6-3; 6-4; Doubles: Julia Willey and Ariana Morales def G Saari and B Tarlton 7-5; 6-2

Hilton Head Island 4, Hilton Head Prep 3

Singles: Emily Ruckno (HHI) def A. Brothers 6-2, 6-4; Lizzie Loyfe (HHP) def Sierra Seabra 7-5, 6-3; Danelle Silvan (HHI) def S Hegenbottom 7-5, 6-4; Hailey Poplin (HHI) def Emma Moore 6-2, 6-4;M. Rankin (HHP) def Hailey Cruz 5-7, 6-0, 10-6. Doubles: L. Haney/K. Zhu (HHP) win 3-6; 6-2, 12-10; Ruckno Poplin (HH) def Loyfe/Hegenbottom 7-5 ; 6-4.

Bluffton 6, Wade Hampton 0

Singles: Phelan O’Keefe (B) d. Alexis DeLoach (WH) 6-0,6-0; Ellory Pruitt (B) d. Faizah Rivers (WH) 6-0, 6-0; Julie John (B) d. Leigh Anna Brown (WH) 6-2,6-4; Natalie Rizzo (B) d. Autumn Williams (WH) 6-1, 6-1; Olivia Boshaw (B) d. Sheyenne Sparks (WH) 6-0,6-0. Doubles: Abby Stevens/Anna Andreoletti (B) d. Isabella Hiller/Harley People’s (WH). 8-0

Volleyball

May River 3, Branchville 0

Scores: 25-23, 25-14, 25-18. MR leaders: Lillion Long 10 kills; Addison Black 8 kills; Brigit Hegan 7 kills; Gabby Boegel 16 assists, 3 aces, 11 digs.