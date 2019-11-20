Hilton Head Prep boys hoops open season with pair of victories

Defending state champion Hilton Head Prep began its season with a pair of victories.

The Dolphins defeated Coastal Hurricanes, 60-34, on Monday night and Frederica, 57-29 on Tuesday.

Against, Coastal, Tyrone Calloway scored 23 points to lead the Dolphins. Every Prep player saw action in the game. Calloway led Prep in scoring against Frederica with 28 points. Luke Foley led the team in rebounding.

Hilton Head Prep will host Christ the King (NC) on Friday at 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

John Paul II 37, St. Vincent’s 34

Tkai DeVore scored 16 points had 13 rebounds and had four assists in the Warriors’ season-opening win.

Abby Quinty added eight points and Katie Leigh had six points, four assists for JP II.