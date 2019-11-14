Lowcountry athletes sign letters of intent on first day of early period

Several Lowcountry athletes signed their letters of intent Wednesday on the first day of the early period.

Whale Branch’s Nick Pringle became the school’s first basketball player to sign a Division I scholarship when he signed with Wofford. Pringle, 6-foot-8, 200 pounds, averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds in his last season for the Warriors and he had a strong summer playing with Charleston-based TMP AAU squad.

Beaufort High’s Paul Winland signed to play baseball with Missouri. Winland is the No. 1 ranked third baseman in the state according to Diamond Prospects.

Two May River softball players signed with Division I colleges. Kylee Gleason signed with South Carolina and Olivia Turpin signed with Radford.

Gleason never hit below .483 and had two seasons where she hit more than .600 with eight homers and 69 RBI and 100 stolen bases.

“The moment I knew I was going to pick Carolina was my freshman year of high school,” Gleason said on her decision to pick South Carolina. “It was my first game I ever saw them play. I never saw a team with so much compassion and fight. They were focused but looked as if they were having so much fun together. That is when I knew I wanted to be a Gamecock.”

Turpin hit over .400 last year with two homers and 30 RBI.

Nine Hilton Head Prep students signed letters of intent including golfers JT Herman and Sophia Burnett. Herman, one of the top junior golfers in South Carolina, signed with Georgia. Burnett, who helped the Dolphins to a state title, signed with Furman.

Three other HHP golfers signed with colleges including Grant Griswold (Manhattan), Thomas Lamb (UNC Greensboro) and AJ Gilpin (Lehigh).Four Hilton Head Prep tennis players also signed letters of intent including Winslow Huth (SMU), Robert Harrison Janes (Penn State), James Tracy (Ohio State), and Lauren Waddles (Samford).

Beaufort Academy’s McCayla Willingham signed to play volleyball at Lander. Willingham won a state championship in volleyball this past season with Beaufort Academy and was selected to play in the North-South All-Star Volleyball Tournament.

This season, Willingham had 252 kills, 24 solo blocks, 29 assisted blocks.