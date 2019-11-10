Hilton Head Island, Beaufort, May River runners shine at state cross country qualifiers

Lowcountry runners had strong performances Saturday in the state qualifying cross country meets.

The Hilton Head boys and girls swept the team titles in the Class 4A Lower State championship in Darlington while Beaufort High runners won the individual championships.

In Class 4A boys, Beaufort had the top three finishers in Nash Mills (16:42), Maxwell Davis (16:49) and Marlon Belde (16:52). Hilton Head Island had four runners in the top 12. Jasper Reinhardt (17:28) was seventh, Wille Lemire eighth (17:33), Eduardo Gonzalez (17:41) 11th and Caden Thune (17:42) was 12th.

HHI won the team title with 54 points. Beaufort was third with 87.

In the girls race, Beaufort and Hilton Head Island runners made up the top four spots. Beaufort’s Shannon Smith was first with a time of 19:29. HHI’s Sarah Neville (19:38) was second followed teammate Cynthia Gudaitis (19:51). Beaufort’s Charlize Antia (19:53) was fourth.

HHI’s Sarah Cooke (20:27) was seventh and Reagan Gilman (21:06) 12th. Beaufort’s Anna Brown (20:46) was ninth. Bluffton’s Ava Gerschutz (21:13) came in 13th and Kaitlyn McDonagh (21:32) 14th.

The Hilton Head Island girls finished with 42 points to win the individual title. Beaufort was third and Bluffton eighth.

The May River boys won the 3A Lower State championship and Owen Andrews finished first in the race. The sharks finished with 42 points, seven more than Bishop England.

Andrews won the race with a time of 16:55. MR’s Colin Keck was seventh with 17:12. Tristan Kaplan was 10th with 17:35 and Jaxon Beebe 11th with 17:39.

In the girls race, May River finished second behind Waccamaw. The Sharks’ Emma Peluso was fourth with a time of 20:11 and Gracyn Drury’s 11th with 21:43

The South Carolina High School League cross country championships are set for Saturday morning in Camden.