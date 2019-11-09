Hilton Head girls tennis adds another title to storied program

Hilton Head Island defeated Greenville to win the Class 4A girls tennis championship on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. SCHSL Photo

The Hilton Head girls tennis team had reached the state 4A final three times in recent years, but only this year did they claim a state championship. On Saturday at the Cayce Tennis Center, the Seahawks knocked off the defending champion Greenville Red Raiders 5-1 to finally claim another crown.

“It’s awesome to have the state title back,” Hilton Head head coach Jennifer Weitekamper said. “It’s even more fun with Sydney Hall, our senior captain. We’ve been here three times, and this one’s gold. Twelve girls with a medal, it was a win day no matter.”

It was Hilton Head’s 12th state title, fourth most state history and first since 2012.

Hall, the Seahawks’ No.4 player, defeated Mary Wesley Few 6-4, 6-3 in her match to contribute to the total for Hilton Head (15-3).

“I felt pretty confident, I was up the whole game, I felt through the whole match like I got this,” Hall said.

Besides Hall, Emily Ruckno got a win over Layton Powell at No. 1 singles, Danielle Silvan took No. 3 singles with a win over Wylie Jopling, and Hailey Poplin defeated Maureen McFall in No.5 singles.

The Seahawks clinched the win in singles, but Katie Watts and Madeline Pollitzer rounded out the scoresheet for Hilton Head with a win over Alston Lucas and Holland Goom in No. 2 doubles.

“We strived for each other,” Hall said. ‘We didn’t just do it as individuals, we worked off each other and we saw that we were up and we were all ‘We got this.”

Hall is the only senior on the team, and Weitekamper has high hopes for the young group of Seahawks in the future— even though there’s a championship in their midst at present.

“This team was really strong in covering each other’s back,” Weitekamper said. “We’re tiny but mighty, we’re only losing one senior. I don’t think they were playing just for Syd, they were playing for the team, and they didn’t want to walk off without giving it their all.”

Singles: Emily Ruckno (HH) def. Layton Powell 7-6 (5), 6-5; Julia Price (G) def. Sierra Seabra 6-2, 6-2; Danielle Silvan (HH) def. Wylie Jopling 6-4, 6-2; Sydney Hall (HH) def. Mary Wesley Few 6-4, 6-3; Hailey Poplin (HH) def. Maureen McFall 6-4, 7-6 (7). Doubles: Katie Watts and Madeline Pollitzer (HH) def. Alston Lucas and Holland Groom 6-4, 5-7(10-7)