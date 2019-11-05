High School Sports Hilton Head Island girls tennis headed back to state championship

The Hilton Head Island girls tennis team will be making another trip to the state championship.

The Seahawks defeated AC Flora, 5-2, on Monday in the Class 4A Lower State championship. The match was a rematch of last year’s state championship match won by AC Flora, 4-3.

HHI is making its third trip to the state championship in the last four years. The Seahawks will be looking for their 12th state title in school history and first since 2012.

HHI’s 11 state titles are tied for fourth most all-time in state history