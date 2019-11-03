Holy Trinity cross country sweeps SCISA Class A championships

The Holy Trinity boys and girls cross country teams swept SCISA Class A championships Saturday at Heathwood Hall in Columbia.

It is the third championship in four years for both teams.

The boys finished with 41 points, well ahead of South Aiken Christian’s 87. Beaufort Academy was third.

Holy Trinity’s Colin Durham won the individual title with a time of 16:38. Luke Greene (17:52) was fifth and Logan Lawson (18:08) ninth. Beaufort Academy’s Joseph Patterson (17:55) was sixth.

In the girls’ race., Holy Trinity finished with 47 points and was three points better than Lowcountry Prep. Ellie Schaub (22:43) led Holy Trinity with a seventh-place finish. Izzy Hipple (23:30) was ninth and Hannah Reedy (23:34) was 10th.

In Class 2A girls, Hilton Head Christian’s Devon Yarde (19:05) came in second and Hilton Head Prep’s Anabella Platt (21:41) was 16th.

Hilton Head Prep finished fifth.

In Class 2A boys, John Paul II was sixth, Hilton Head Prep seventh and Hilton Head Christian ninth.

JP II’s Noah Brock (17:38) was the top local finish with a 16th-place effort.