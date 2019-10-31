Hilton Head Island girls tennis headed to 4A Lower State championship

The Hilton Head Island tennis team is moving on to the Class 4A Lower State championship.

The Seahawks didn’t drop a set in beating Myrtle Beach, 6-0, on Wednesday. HHI will play in the Lower State championship Monday against AC Flora/Wilson winner. AC Flora and Wilson match was postponed until Friday.

If Wilson wins, HHI will host the Tigers but the Sehawks will be at AC Flora if the Falcons win.

Singles: Emily Ruckno (HHI) def. Carrington Callihan 6-4, 6-4; Sierra Seabra (HHI) def. Carly Starnes 6-0, 6-1; Danielle Silvan (HHI) def. Caroline Stokes 6-2, 6-0; Sydney Hall (HHI) def. Ara McCauley 6-2, 6-4; Hailey Poplin (HHI) def. Scarlett Nash 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Madeleine Pollitzer/Katie Watts (HHI) def. Kinsey McGongal/Elizabeth Raynor 6-3, 6-3

Volleyball

Gilbert 3, May River 0

The Sharks’ best season in school history ended with a 25-9,25-14 25-17 loss to Gilbert in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.

May River finished the season at 18-9-2.

High School Football

This week’s Lowcountry schedule

A look at Friday’s high school football matchups. All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

Battery Creek at Whale Branch

Beaufort at Colleton County

Bluffton at Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Prep at Hilton Head Christian, 7 p.m.

John Paul II at Colleton Prep

Lake Marion at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Patrick Henry at Beaufort Academy

Wade Hampton (H) at May River