Hilton Head Christian falls to Spartanburg Christian in SCISA 2A volleyball final

Hilton Head Christian gave defending champion Spartanburg Christian all it could handle in the SCISA Class 2A volleyball title match Tuesday night.

But SCA defeated the Eagles 3-1 (30-28, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16) to win its fourth straight championship at Heathwood Hall.

It was the second straight year HHCA made it to the championship match.

Hilton Hilton Head Christian lead by as many as four points in the first set and was up 24-21 but couldn’t close it out. HHCA had two more set points before losing, 30-28.

After losing set two, HHCA jumped out to an 8-0 lead in winning the third set, 25-22. But the Warriors won the next set to win the title.

The Eagles finished the season, 30-11.

Hilton Head Island 3, Aiken 0

Freshman Makenna Mason had 28 assists and went over the 1,000 assists for the season in the 25-21, 25-21, 25-17 win in the second round of the 4A playoffs.

The Seahawks travel to North Myrtle Beach on Thursday at 6 p.m.

McKenzie Ryan had 11 kills, three aces and picked up 10 digs. Ava Edri had eight kills and Mia Fotia had seven.

North Myrtle Beach 3, Beaufort 0

The Eagles lost their second round 4A playoff match to the Chiefs.

Hannah Merchant led the team with eight kills. Olive Renforth added three kills, and middle hitters Arry Brown and Hayley Trader added two kills apiece.

The Eagles finished the season at 20-16.

AC Flora 3, Bluffton 0

The Falcons defeated the Bobcats, 25-7, 25-14, 25-17, in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Football

Bluffton’s Hayes added to North-South game

Bluffton kicker Evan Hayes was added to the South squad for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Dec. 14.

Hayes replaces White Knoll’s Luis Orellana, who tore his ACL on Friday against River Bluff. Hayes joins teammate Rakin White on as Bobcat players on the team.

Three Lowcountry teams ranked in SC Prep Media Poll

May River, Hilton Head Christian and Thomas Heyward are ranked in the latest SC Prep Media Poll.

The Sharks are No. 8 in Class 3A and play No. 6 Wade Hampton on Friday for the region title.

Hilton Head Christian is tied for third in SCISA Class 2A. HHCA closes out regular season Friday against Hilton Head Prep.

Thomas Heyward is No. 3 in SCISA Class A. The Rebels are off this week and begin the playoffs next week.

Cross Country

May River wins Cicis

May River boys finished first and Beaufort’s Marlon Belden was second Saturday at the Cicis Derby on Saturday in Camden.

The Sharks finished with 95 points to edge Wando for the title. MR’s Tristan Kaplan led the Sharks with a time of 16:37.

Belden ran a time of 15:25.70 and was edged by Cane Bay’s Zane Jackson (15:25.33). The Eagles’ Teammate Nash Mills was sixth with a 16:35. Beaufort had just four runners so didn’t qualify for a team score.

Tristan Kaplan led the Sharks in eighth place with a time of 16:37, while Colin Keck (16:47) was 13th and Mills Campbell (17:15) finished 24th. Sean Hamby (17:23) was 28th.

In In the girls race, May River’s Emma Peluso finished seventh with a 19:47 and Gracyn Drury (21:25) was 24th.

HHI sweeps region meet

Hilton Head Island and Bluffton finished 1-2 in the Region 7-4A cross country meets on Saturday.

The HHI boys made up the entire top 10 in the race. The Seahawks’ Logan Seifert was first with a 17:17 and teammate Max Baez a second behind him. Will LeMire (17:34), Hayden Bird (17:49), and Eduardo Gonzales (17:51) were three through fifth, respectively.

Nicholas Cunningham led Bluffton with an 18:41.

In the girls’ race, HHI’s Sarah Neville was first with a 19:18 and Beaufort’s Charlize Antia was second with a 19:54. HHI’s Sarah Cooke (20:39) and Cynthia Gudaitis (20:43) were third and fourth, respectively. Bluffton’s Ava Gerschutz (20:44) in fifth and the Seahawks’ Steffi Martin (20:58) in sixth.

Beaufort’s Anna Brown (21:20) finished seventh.