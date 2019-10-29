Beaufort’s Stone all-state, May River finishes fourth in state girls golf tournaments

Beaufort’s Izzy Stone earned all-state honors as the Class 4A state golf championship wrapped Tuesday at The Shipyard Golf Club.

Stone finished seventh with a 163. Hilton Head Island finished sixth in the tournament. Alex Milbrandt (176) led the Seahawks with a 14th-place finish.

In Class 3A, May River finished fourth with a score of 662. MR’s Sydney Bowes (162) just missed out on all-state honors with a 12th-place finish.

Class 4A

Team Scores: Daniel 638 Wren 690; AC Flora 722; Belton Honea Path 723; Myrtle Beach 738; Hilton Head 756; North Myrtle Beach 759; Pickens 765; Greenville 780; Blue Ridge 786; Walhalla 818; Hartsville 821

All-State: Chloe Holder, Wren 140; Kennedy McGaha, BHP 144; Katelyn Lee, Wren 149; Peyton O’Brien, Daniel 152; Courtney Collins, Daniel 156; Cara Hilburn, NMB, 163; Izzy Stone, Beaufort 163; Adrienne O’Brien, Daniel 164; Gracie McCoy, AC Flora 165; Jennifer Gao, Daniel 166; Taylor Pirttima, MB, 84

Class 3A

Team Scores: Oceanside 582; Chesnee 613; Gilbert 647; May River 662; St. Josephs 671; Greer Middle 690; Legion Collegiate 711; Bishop England 714; Catawba Ridge 725; Loris 727; Ware Shoals 737; Landrum 742; Aynor 756; Waccamaw 761; Pendleton 763; Christ Church 766; Seneca 793

All-State: Emma Schimpf, OC 138; Isabella Britt, Chesnee 139; Rachel Rich, Oceanside 141; Sydney Roberts, Chesnee 142; Kennedy Gooding, Gilbert 143; Buggy Reinke, Legion Collegiate 144; Abbey Schimpf, Oceanside 151; Kayla Bartemeyer, Oceanside 152; Jalen Castle, Gray Collegiate 155, Caleigh Noonan, St. Joseph’s, 155

Girls Tennis

AC Flora 5, Bluffton 1

The Bobcats were eliminated in the second round of the 4A playoffs.

Singles: Phelan O’Keefe (B) def. Siona Sturgem 6-2, 6-7, 10-5; Frances Smith (ACF) def. Gianna Wilson 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Orudyke (ACF) def. Annastayia Anstyferova 6-1, 6-0; Lori Stergem (ACF) def. Lydia John 6-1, 6-4; Karsyn Misenheimer (ACF) def. Rachael Richardson 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Olivia Bokesch/Emma Templeton (ACF) def. Olivia Boshaw/Abby Stevens 6-2, 6-0

Hilton Head Island 6, Brookland-Cayce 0

The Seahawks won their second-round match in the 4A playoffs. HHI travels to Myrtle Beach in the third round Wednesday. MB defeated Beaufort.

Singles: Emily Ruckno (HHI) def. Kelsy White 6-0, 6-1; Sierra Seabra (HHI) def. Katie Welch 6-0, 6-0; Danielle Silvan (HHI) def. Miranda Jeffcoat 6-0, 6-0; Sydney Hall (HHI) def. Riley Moore 6-2, 6-0; Hailey Poplin (HHI) def. Evana Brown 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Madeleine Pollitzer/Katie Watts (HHI) def. Aubrey Ellison/Courtney Merrill 6-0, 6-1

Myrtle Beach 4, Beaufort 2

The Eagles were eliminated in the second round of the 4A playoffs.

Carrington Callihan def. Sophie McMullen, 6-1, 6-1; Carly Starnes (MB) def. Caroline Louw, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6; Madelyn Confare (B) def. Caroline Stokes, 7-5, 7-6, (7-5); Ava McCauley (MB) def. Elizabeth Holloway, 6-3, 6-1; Lucy Aydlette (B) def. Scarlett Nash, 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Kinsey McGonigal/Elizabeth Raynor (MB) def. Julianna Lane/Grace Trask, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5)

Volleyball

May River 3, Aynor 0

The Sharks are moving on to the third round for the first time in school history after a 25-9,25-15,25-13 win.

Addison Black had 14 kills and Lillian Long had eight. MR travels to Gilbert on Thursday.

Cross Country

May River wins Cicis

May River boys finished first and Beaufort’s Marlon Belden was second Saturday at the Cicis Derby on Saturday in Camden.

The Sharks finished with 95 points to edge Wando for the title. MR’s Tristan Kaplan led the Sharks with a time of 16:37.

Belden ran a time of 15:25.70 and was edged by Cane Bay’s Zane Jackson (15:25.33). The Eagles’ Teammate Nash Mills was sixth with a 16:35. Beaufort had just four runners so didn’t qualify for a team score.

In In the girls race, May River’s Emma Peluso finished seventh with a 19:47.

HHI sweeps region meet

Hilton Head Island and Bluffton finished 1-2 in the Region 7-4A cross country meets on Saturday.

The HHI boys made up the entire top 10 in the race. The Seahawks’ Logan Seifert was first with a 17:17 and teammate Max Baez a second behind him. Nicholas Cunningham led Bluffton with an 18:41.

In the girls’ race, HHI’s Sarah Neville was first with a 19:18 and Beaufort’s Charlize Antia was second with a 19:54. Ava Gerschutz led Bluffton with a 20:44.

Class 4A

Class 3A

The Beaufort Academy volleyball team needed five sets to defeat Cathedral earlier this month

On Monday, the Eagles didn’t need to. Beaufort Academy defeated Cathedral 3-0 ( 25-16, 25-17, 25-15) to win the SCISA Class A championship at Wilson Hall in Sumter.

Beaufort Academy went 6-0 in the playoffs and didn’t drop a set. It was the second win by the Eagles over Cathedral. BA won 3-2, on Oct. 18.

In the championship match, Amelia Huebel had 11 kills, eight blocks and four digs. Chase Vaigneur added nine kills, 10 assists and 17 digs and Emily Ann Hiers 14 assists, 10 digs, nine kills and five aces.

Mary Hanna Hiers had a team-high 19 digs and four assists. McCayla Willingham added eight kills.