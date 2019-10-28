Beaufort Academy volleyball sweeps way to SCISA Class A championship

The Beaufort Academy volleyball team needed five sets to defeat Cathedral earlier this month.

On Monday, the Eagles didn’t need that much extra work. Beaufort Academy defeated Cathedral 3-0 ( 25-16, 25-17, 25-15) to win the SCISA Class A championship at Wilson Hall in Sumter.

Beaufort Academy went 6-0 in the playoffs and didn’t drop a set. It was the second win by the Eagles over Cathedral. BA won 3-2, on Oct. 18.

In the championship match, Amelia Huebel had 11 kills, eight blocks and four digs. Chase Vaigneur added nine kills, 10 assists and 17 digs and Emily Ann Hiers 14 assists, 10 digs, nine kills and five aces.

Mary Hanna Hiers had a team-high 19 digs and four assists. McCayla Willingham added eight kills.