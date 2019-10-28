May River, Hilton Head Island in top six after girls golf state championships

May River is in fourth place after the first day of the Class 3A girls golf tournament Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course.

The Sharks fired a 325 and trail third-place Gilbert by three shots. MR’s Kyle Bowes is tied for 11th with a 76 and Sydney Bowes is tied for 13th with a 78.

In Class 4A at Shipyard Golf Club, Hilton Head Island is in sixth after shooting a 378. Beaufort’s Izzy Stone is competing as individual and is tied for sixth with a 79. Both tournaments will wrap up Tuesday.

Class 4A

Team Scores: Daniel 321; Wren 352; Belton Honea Path 360; AC Flora 368; Myrtle Beach 375; Hilton Head 378; North Myrtle Beach 379; Pickens 381; Greenville 396; Blue Ridge 399; Walhalla 402; Hartsville 417

Top-10 individuals: Chloe Holder, Wren 72; Katelyn Lee, Wren 74; Kennedy McGaha, BHP 74; Cara Hilburn, NMB, 77; Jennifer Gao, Daniel 78; Peyton O’Brien, Daniel 79; Izzy Stone, Beaufort 79; Courtney Collins, Daniel 81; Adrienne O’Brien, Daniel 83; Taylor Pirttima, MB, 84

Class 3A

Team Scores: Oceanside 285; Chesnee 303; Gilbert 322; May River 325; Greer Middle 345; St. Josephs 345; Bishop England 352; Legion Collegiate 362; Catawba Ridge 367; Landrum 368; Loris 368; Pendleton 374; Ware Shoals 378; Aynor 381; Waccamaw 389; Christ Church 391; Seneca 397

Top-10 individuals: Rachel Rich, Oceanside 67; Emma Schimpf, OC 69; Sydney Roberts, Chesnee 69; Isabella Britt, Chesnee 72; Kennedy Gooding, Gilbert 73; Kaitlyn Hagler, Pendleton 74; Kayla Bartemeyer, Oceanside 74; Abbey Schimpf, Oceanside 75; Ally Moss, Gilbert 75; Buggy Reinke, Legion Collegiate 75

Cross Country

Hilton Head Island and Bluffton finished 1-2 in the Region 7-4A cross country meets on Saturday.

The HHI boys made up the entire top 10 in the race. The Seahawks’ Logan Seifert was first with a 17:17 and teammate Max Baez a second behind him. Nicholas Cunningham led Bluffton with an 18:41.

In the girls’ race, HHI’s Sarah Neville was first with a 19:18 and Beaufort’s Charlize Antia was second with a 19:54. Ava Gerschutz led Bluffton with a 20:44.