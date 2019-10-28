High School Sports Beaufort Academy, Hilton Head Christian to play for SCISA volleyball titles

The Beaufort Academy and Hilton Head Christian volleyball teams will have a chance to play for state championships.

BA will be playing for the Class A championship on Monday against Cathedral at Wilson Hall in Sumter at 6:30 p.m. HHCA pays for the SCISA 2A title on Tuesday against Spartanburg Christian. The match will be held at Heathwood Hall in Columbia at 7 p.m.

Both teams went unbeaten in the double-elimination bracket in Myrtle Beach over the weekend.

BA defeated South Aiken Baptist (25-2, 25-5), Laurens (25-12, 25-13), Patrick Henry (25-10, 25-15), St. Elizabeth (25-8, 25-10) and Laurens again, 25-8, 25-11, to make it to the title match.

It is the second straight year HHCA and Spartanburg Christian are meeting in the finals. SCA won last year and is going for its fourth straight title.