Bluffton, Beaufort volleyball win five-set playoff openers

Beaufort and Bluffton volleyball moved on to second round of the Class 4A playoffs with a pair of five-set wins Thursday night.

Beaufort defeated North Augusta (19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 17-25, 15-13) while Bluffton won at Hartsville (16-25, 25-21, 25-19, 24-26, 15-11). Bluffton will travel to AC Flora in the second round Tuesday while Beaufort is at North Myrtle Beach.

Hilton Head Head Island, which had a first-round bye, hosts Aiken on Tuesday in the second round.

In Beaufort’s win, the Eagles welcomed back Madison Gallion who handed out 11 assists to go with 10 kills, 4 digs. Hannah Merchant had 12 kills,10 digs and served a team high 26 of 28 serves with one ace. Olive Renforth was rock solid with 7 kills, 13 digs. Hayley Trader had a team- high 10 blocks to go with five kills,

Arry Brown had a big night with 5 kills and 3 big blocks. Zyaire Middleton dished out 9 assists to go with 3 digs and had an ace for the match winner.

Cross country

Holy Trinity sweeps meet

Holy Trinity boys and girls won region cross country meet Thursday at Jasper Park

Holy Trinity had 23 points in boys race. John Paul II was second with 55. Hilton Head Prep, was third followed by Beaufort Academy and Hilton Head Christian.

Hilton Head Prep was second behind Holy Trinity in the girls race.