Lowcountry teams move on in volleyball, tennis playoffs

May River and Battery Creek volleyball and Beaufort and Bluffton tennis began the playoffs with victories Wednesday.

May River defeated Edisto (25-8, 25-13, 25-7) in the first round of the Class 3A volleyball playoffs. The Sharks will host Aynor in the second round Monday

Battery Creek defeated Pelion 26-24, 25-11, 25-14 in the 3A playoffs. The Dolphins travel to Dillon in the second round Monday.

Bluffton and Beaufort volleyball played in their first-round Class 4A playoffs Thursday. Hilton Head Island had a bye and hosts Aiken-Dreher winner on Tuesday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Beaufort tennis opened up the 4A playoffs with a 6-0 win over Aiken and Bluffton defeated Hartsville, 4-2.

Beaufort will travel to Myrtle Beach on Monday in the second round while Bluffton heads to AC Flora. Hilton Head Island had a first-round bye and hosts Brookland-Cayce on Monday.

In 3A girls tennis, May River had a first-round bye and hosts Academic Magnet on Monday.

SCISA Volleyball playoffs begin Friday

Several Lowcountry teams begin the SCISA volleyball playoffs Friday at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

Hilton Head Christian is No. 1 seed in 2A Lower State bracket and gets the Oakbrook Prep-Robert E. Lee winner at 3:30 p.m. Hilton Head Prep is No. 3 seed in Upper State and gets Carolina Academy at noon. Thomas Heyward, the No. 4 seed in 2A Lower State, faces Palmetto Christian at noon.

In Class A, Beaufort Academy is a No. 1 seed in the Lower State and faces South Aiken Baptist at 1:30 p.m.

The double-elimination tournament continues through Saturday with the championship matches scheduled for Monday at various sites.

Lowcountry football schedule

A look at this week’s matchups for Week 9 of high school football. All games are at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

Beaufort at Hilton Head Island

Beaufort Academy at Palmetto Christian

Colleton County at Bluffton

Dorchester Academy at Thomas Heyward

Hilton Head Christian at John Paul II

May River at Battery Creek

Northwood Academy at Hilton Head Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Wade Hampton (H)

Whale Branch at Bamberg-Ehrhardt