High School Sports Lowcountry football players picked for all-star game, three girls golf teams headed to state tournament

Four Lowcountry football players were picked for the Touchstone Energy North-South football game.

Rosters for the game, which is Dec. 14 in Myrtle Beach, were announced Monday.

The Lowcountry players picked for the game were Battery Creek defensive end Brandon Wilson, Beaufort running back James Dagin, May River defensive back Terry Fields and Bluffton receiver Rakin White.

Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Roster

South team

Nanders Lawrence, Airport; Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach; D’Vonte Allen, Marion; Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest; Jaleen Richardson, Timberland; K’Ron Ferrell, Woodland; Brandon Wilson, Battery Creek; Cameron Harper, South Florence; Ty Olenchuk, Dutch Fork; Alec Holt, Gilbert; Chandler Mathews, Latta; Antonio McKnight, C.E. Murray; Lavel Davis, Woodland; Isaiah Brown, Johnsonville; Kenny Byrd, Myrtle Beach; Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw; James Dagin, Beaufort; Terry Fields, May River; De’Shareoh Williams, Wade Hampton; A.J. Campbell, Green Sea Floyds; Robert West, Strom Thurmond; Will Pickren, Wando; Dontorian Best; A.C. Flora; Garrett Huyck, Chapin; Ta’Chawn Brooks, Dutch Fork; Jackson Thorne, Crestwood; Clint Caldwell, Lake City; Brandon Johnson, Fort Dorchester; Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach; Walker Anderson, Lexington; Devon Mincey, Hannah-Pamplico; Floyd Hart, Jr., Orangeburg-Wilkinson; Tiquan Bright, Baptist Hill; Tradd Castles, Brookland-Cayce; Josh Taylor, Chapin; Luis Orellana, White Knoll; Hunter Powers, Berkeley; Quintel Brabham, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Michael Jones, Swansea; Rakim White, Bluffton; Jakobe Quillen, Wilson; Jacob Lucas, Pelion; Brody Hopkins, Summerville; Emmanuel Johnson, Fort Dorchester

North Roster

Ben Rollins, Chapman, Dylan Beauford, Abbeville, Ly’Terrence Mills, Chester; Hunter Helms, Gray Collegiate; Ahmon Green, Westwood; Dante Smith, Chapman; Hayden Johnson, Clover, Malory Pinkney, Southside Christian, Anthony Dinkins-McCall; Michael Brunson, Calhoun County; AJ Jefferson Indian Land; Caden Richards, Gaffney, Tyler Cherry, Wren; Omarion Dollison, Gray Collegiate; Elijah Harper, Westside; Marquise Graves, Boiling Springs; Anthony Jackson, Rock Hill; Noah Alberry, Dorman; Ahmorae Wilmore, Newberry; RJ Ellis, Belton Honea Path; Dawson Glenn, Dixie; Tyson Player, Ridge View; Thomas Robinson, Spartanburg; Shane Amerson, Lamar; Chuck Strickland, Byrnes; Markee Martin, Pendleton; Baron Franks, Greenville, Joshua Byrd, Byrnes; Chandler Muller, Ridge View; Donovan Bush, Silver Bluff; Ashton Shannon, York; Kyson Chisholm, South Pointe; Westin Williams, Wagener-Salley; Immanuel Bush, Lancaster; Jonathan Brown, TL Hanna; Dajon Funderburk, Central; Ke’Shoun Williams, Batesburg-Leesville’ Cam Atkins, Westwood; Cameron Donald, Woodmont; Lawrance Partlow, Greenwood; Eli Wilson, Wren; Carson Smith, Abbeville; McZavion Holley, Greer; Jaquarius Guinn, Clover.

Girls Golf

Lowcountry teams headed to state

Three Lowcountry girls golf team and one individual qualified for next week’s state tournaments.

Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort’s Izzy Stone qualified for the 4A state tournament while May River is headed to the 3A state tournament.

HHI shot a 392 to finish third at Monday’s 4A state qualifier at Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina. McKenize Bradley led the Seahawks with a 95, which tied for eighth Bluffton was was seventh with a 433. Sarah Laizer led the Bobcats with a 105.

Stone qualified as an individual with an 84, which was just two shots behind medalist Gracie McCoy’s 82. ACF Flora won the event with a 373.

In 3A Lower State, May River was fourth with a 356. The Sharks’ Kylie Bowles shot an 81 to finish sixth. Oceanside Collegiate won it with a 285.

The state championships are next week with 4A at Shipyard Golf Club and 3A at the Hackler Course.

Swimming

Lowcountry swimmers win SCISA state titles

Hilton Head Christian’s Caleb Eidson and Grace Hilton and Hilton Head Prep’s Sterling Burd won state titles Saturday at the SCISA state swim meet in Augusta.

Eidson won the boys 50 freesyle (21.62) and the 100 backstroke (54.83) while Hilton won the 100 backstroke (1:03.79) and was second in the 200 IM.

Burd won state titles in the 200 freestyle (1:56.07) and 500 freestyle (5:10).

HHCA’s Jack Ussery was second in the 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle.

HHCA girls finished fifth overall in Class A/2A while Hilton Head Prep was sixth. The Hilton Head Christian boys were third.

Volleyball

Beaufort Academy 3, Thomas Heyward 0

Scores: 25-11, 25-14, 25-17. Emily Ann Hiers: 6 kills, 11 assists, 9 digs; Chase Vaigneur: 2 aces, 10 kills, 12 assists; McCayla Willingham: 11 kills, 4 blocks; Amelia Huebel: 4 kills, 2 blocks; Mary Hanna Hiers: 20 digs; Gracie Cope: 5 aces, 2 digs