High School Sports
Hilton Head Prep girls tennis adds to state title dominance
The Hilton Head Prep tennis team continued its dominance with another state title.
The Dolphins defeated Spartanburg Day, 6-0, in the SCISA 2A championship Saturday at Palmetto Tennis Center. It was Hilton Head Prep’s seventh title in eight seasons.
Hilton Head Prep finished with a record of 15-1 this season. Members of the Hilton Head Prep tennis team are Avery Brothers, Cassie Cohen, Valerie Covington, Lauren Harvey, Sayda Hernandez, Gabrielle Klobucar and Lizzie Lofye.
Comments