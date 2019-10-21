Hilton Head Prep girls tennis adds to state title dominance

The Hilton Head Prep tennis team continued its dominance with another state title.

The Dolphins defeated Spartanburg Day, 6-0, in the SCISA 2A championship Saturday at Palmetto Tennis Center. It was Hilton Head Prep’s seventh title in eight seasons.

Hilton Head Prep finished with a record of 15-1 this season. Members of the Hilton Head Prep tennis team are Avery Brothers, Cassie Cohen, Valerie Covington, Lauren Harvey, Sayda Hernandez, Gabrielle Klobucar and Lizzie Lofye.