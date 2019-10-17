Hilton Head Christian, Hilton Head Prep tennis advance in SCISA playoffs

The Hilton Head Prep and Hilton Head Christian tennis teams advanced to the SCISA 2A semifinals with wins Wednesday.

Hilton Head Prep defeated Robert E. Lee 6-0 while Hilton Head Christian defeated Palmetto Christian, 5-4.

HHCA and HHP will meet Friday at 1 p.m. at the Hilton Head Beach and Tennis Club. The winner advances to Saturday’s championship match at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter. The championship match begins at 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

John Paul 3, Bridges Prep 0

Scores: 25-19, 25-19 25-18. JP leaders: Bella Termini kills.

Football

This week’s Lowcountry schedule

A look at this week’s schedule for Lowcountry high school football teams. All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

Allendale-Fairfax at Whale Branch

Battery Creek at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Cathedral Academy at Beaufort Academy

Colleton Prep at Hilton Head Christian, 7 p.m.

Hilton Head Prep at Dorchester Academy

Hilton Head Island at Colleton County

May River at Beaufort

Thomas Heyward at Bethesda

Adult Swimming

Sun City, Lowcountry Masters compete at Gaines Classic

Ten swimmers representing the Sun City Swim Club traveled to Orlando, Fla., to swim in the 2019 Rowdy Gaines Masters Classic over the weekend.

Three Sun City Swimmers finished the weekend with the top scores in their age group to win the high score trophy for each age group. Jo Stewart, Ann Tullie and Barb Coughlin each outscored everyone in their age group.

The women scored 1298 points to capture 3rd place among the 52 teams that were represented. Overall, the Sun City swimmers earned 8th place with1742 points.

Stewart continued on her record breaking path with four new individual state records in the 50 back, 200 backstroke, the 100 breaststroke as well as the 200 breaststroke. She also had one second and three third places on her way to the high point trophy for her age group.

Tullie earned her high point with 221 points captured with four firsts, three seconds, three thirds, and two fourth places.

The women’s 800 free relay made up of Jo Stewart, Ann Tullie, Susan Bender-Kline and Cynthia Smith set a new mark. The Mixed 400 Medley relay made up of Jo Stewart, Rick McFadden, Ginny Taylor and Pete Gordon set a new mark.

The women’s 400 Medley relay made up of Jo Stewart, Ann Tullie, Ginny Taylor and Deb Walsh earned their place into the record books. The mixed 200 free relay made up of Jo Stewart, Pete Gordon, Ann Tullie and Rick McFadden set a new mark as well.

The women’s 400 free relay of Jo Stewart, Ann Tullie, Susan Bender-Kline and Cynthia Smith.

rounded out the records with a new mark

Susan Bender-Kline earned 86 points with three thirds , a fourth, two fifths and an 8th place.

Barbara Coughlin earned 148 points for the high point award in her age group with four first places as well as four second places.

Pete Gordon scored 116 points with two firsts, two thirds, two fourths and a fifth place. Sheila Jemella scored 127 points with three thirds, two fifths, three sixths and one 7th place.

Rick McFadden scored 152 points with two seconds, three thirds, 2 fourths, one fifth and two sixth places. Cynthia Smith swam to 172 points with three seconds, four thirds, three fourths and a sixth place.

Ginny Taylor captured 68 points with a second, a fourth, a sixth and an eighth place.

Debbie Walsh took 127 points with two thirds, three fourths, one fifth, and three 7th places.

Bob Colyer of Bluffton, the lone entrant from the Lowcountry Masters team, won three events - (50 Butterfly, 200 Breaststroke, & 200 Individual Medley) to set South Carolina short course meters records in his age-group (80-84) and bring him to a record total to 26.