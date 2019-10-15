‘All I ever known is Jasper County public schools’: Longtime Ridgeland-Hardeeville hoops calls it quits

SHARE COPY LINK

Calling it an emotional and a tough decision, longtime Ridgeland-Hardeeville boys basketball coach Jeremiah Faber has stepped down after 34 seasons as a head coach.

Faber told his team of the decision last week. Bluffton Today was the first to report the news of Faber’s resignation.

“The decision to step down from coaching was a very difficult decision. It was very emotional for the players and I,” Faber told The Island Packet. “All I ever known is Jasper County public schools for 35 years as a teacher/coach and 34 years as the head basketball coach at one place it’s my first and only love. I believe we all are familiar with that process.”

Faber taught physical education in his first year at West Hardeeville High School his first year in 1985 and then was named Ridgeland High head basketball coach in 1985. When the two schools merged in 1987, Faber was named head coach at Ridgeland-Hardeeville.

Faber won 565 games in his career and led the Jaguars to three state title games in 2015, 2018 and 2019. He won 11 region titles, was region coach of the year 13 times and Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette Coach of the Year on seven different occasions.

Faber said one of his favorite memories was in the 2018 Class 3A Lower State championship game against Wade Hampton. R-H trailed by two points and Rashamel Butler was fouled on a desperation half-court attempt. Butler made two of the three free throws to tie and the Jaguars won it in overtime.

“There are so many things that I am going to miss,” Faber said. The biggest miss going to be the players, the preparation, competition, and the fellowship with the coaches and fans.”

No word on who Faber’s replacement will be. He is hoping assistant Kevin Wilson gets the job.

High School Football

Lowcountry teams in latest statewide rankings

May River, Hilton Head Christian and Thomas Heyward remain ranked in latest SC Prep Football Media Polls released Tuesday.

May River is No. 4 in Class 3A rankings while Whale Branch received votes in 2A poll Hilton Head Christian and Thomas Heyward are in the SCISA polls. HHCA is No 4 in SCISA 2A and THA stays atop the SCISA Class A poll.

Girls Golf

Seahawks win region title

Hilton Head Island girls golf team won the Region 7-4A title on Monday, while Beaufort’s Izzy Stone was the medalist for the tournament.

HHI finished with 379. Bluffton was 439 and Beaufort 468. Alexia Milbrandt shot an 88 to lead the Seahawks.

Stone shot the low round of the tournament with a 78.

Girls Tennis

Bluffton 6, Wade Hampton 0

Singles: Phelan O’Keefe (B) d. Alexis DeLoach (WH) 6-4, 6-0; Gianna Wilson (B) d. Skyler Holland (WH) 6-0,6-2; Anastaysia Anstyferova (B) d. Leah Tuten (WH) 6-0, 6-2; Rachael Richardson (B) d. Allie Evans (WH) 6-2,6-2; Olivia Boshaw (B) d. Shenqua Henry (WH) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Abby Stevens/Mia Guzik (B) d. Apnalea Cooke and Fazah Rirens 6-1, 7-5