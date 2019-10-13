HHI’s Cohen Bruner, May River’s Brester win state swimming titles

SHARE COPY LINK

Hilton Head Island’s Cohen Bruner and May River’s John Brester each won two individual championships Saturday as the South Carolina High School League’s state swimming championships at the University of South Carolina Natatorium.

The 3A and 4A titles were held Saturday with 5A championships set for Monday.

Bruner took first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.75 and 200 with a time of 1.43.22 in helping the Seahawk boys to a sixth-place finish.

HHI’s Tommy Hughson was second in the 500 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay team was second. Bluffton’s Sam Scwabauer was second in the breastroke and third in the 200 IM. The Bobcats were sixth as a team. Beaufort’s 400 freestyle relay team was fourth as the Eagles were ninth in team standings.

In 3A boys, Brester won the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.65 and won the 100 breastroke with a time of 58.82. As a team, the Sharks were sixth. MR’s 200 IM relay team was third and 200 freestyle was fourth.

In 4A girls, Hilton Head Island finished runner-up to Eastside. HHI’s Skylar Bruner was second in the 200 and 500 freestyle events. Katie Lyons was fourth in the 200 IM and breastroke events. The Seahawks’ 400 freestyle relay team was third.

In 3A girls, May River came in eighth. Hannah Yemec was third in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle. The Sharks’ were fourth in the 200 freestyle and 200 IM relays.

Beaufort’s 400 freestyle relay team was fourth.

Cross Country

Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic

Beaufort’s Marlon Belden finished third on Saturday in the International Boys and Girls Division races at the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic in Camden.

Belden had a time of 16:04 to lead the Eagles, who finished 23rd. May River’s Owen Andews (16:42) finished 14th in helping the Sharks to a ninth-place finish.

In the girls’ race, Smith finished with a time of 19:57. Hilton Head Island’s Sarah Neville was eighth with a time of 20:12. The Seahawks finished fourth as a team.