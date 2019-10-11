Hilton Head Island, HHCA and HHP pick up volleyball victories

SHARE COPY LINK

Volleyball

Hilton Head Island 3, Beaufort 0

Scores: 25-12, 25-18, and 25-23. Beaufort leaders: Hannah Merchant 8 killls,2 blocks, 24 digs; Arry Brown 4 kills; Megan Schoener 15 digs, 2 assists. Olive Renforth 3 kills, 18 digs; Peyton Polk 19 digs; Sakura Simmons 25 digs; Zyaire Middleton 11 assists, 13 digs.

Hilton Head Christian 3, Beaufort Academy 2

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Scores: 19-25, 25-20, 12-25, 25-21, 15-9. HHCA leaders: Ady O’Grady 14 kills, 6 aces, 14 digs;; Lauryn Qualls 12 kills, 5 aces, 16 digs; Amelia Auld 12 digs; Dior Shelton 6 kills; Brielle McCarthy 9 digs, 36 assists; Abby Peduzzi 9 digs. BA leaders: Emily Ann Hiers: 2 aces, 10 kills, 9 assists, 7 digs; Chase Vaigneur 4 aces, 4 kills, 16 assists; McCayla Willingham: 15 kills, 5 blocks; Amelia Huebel 7 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Mary Hanna Hiers 16 digs

Hilton Head Prep 3, John Paul II 0

Scores: 25-16, 25-20, 25-9. HHP leaders: Madison Denny 17 kills; Ashley Wilmot 8 kills, 10 digs; Annie Braun 4 aces, 18 digs;; Ella Clark 3 aces, 15 assists; Haylee Hopman 20 digs; Gabby Bettez 10 assists, 8 digs

Girls Tennis

Hilton Head Prep 9, John Paul II 0

Singles: Lizzie Lofye def Samantha Reilly 6-0,6-0; Lauren Harvey def Paige Weniger 6-0,6-0; Molly Rankin def Charlotte Bauer 6-0,6-0; Val Covington def KC Moton 6-0,6-0; Paige Sriubas def Bri Suiter 6-1,6-0; Cathy Cohen def Nia Poacher 6-1,6-0. Doubles: Lofye-Harvey 8-0; Covington/Lily Perez def Bauer/Moton 8-3; Sriubas/Kayle Zhu def Poacher/Nathaly Hernandez 8-0

SCISA tennis playoffs begin next week

Hilton Head Christian and Hilton Head Prep will begin the SCISA 2A tennis playoffs next week.

Hilton Head Prep hosts Robert E. Lee on Tuesday and Hilton Head Christian hosts Palmetto Christian. The two winners meet Friday in the semifinals at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter with the championship the following day.

Hilton Head Prep is the defending champion.

Girls Golf

May River wins regular-season finale

May River claimed a final regular-season four-team match Thursday.

May River shot a 165 and was followed by Hilton Head 182, Bluffton 201 and Beaufort 266.

The Sharks’ Sydney Bowes shot a 37 to earn medalist honors. Kylie Bowes had a 39 and Hannah Harris 40,

HHI’s Alexia Milbrandt finished second with a 38. Bluffton’s Jennifer Richardson had a 44.