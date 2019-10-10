Roundup: Battery Creek volleyball, May River tennis pick up wins

SHARE COPY LINK

A roundup of fall sports action in the Lowcountry from Wednesday

Volleyball

Battery Creek 3, Bluffton 2

Scores: 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 15-12. BC leaders: Paige McArthur 7 aces, 6 kills, 6 digs; Halle DeJesus 21 assists, 2 aces; Dazanni Hinton 4 aces, 13 kills, 3 blocks; Laiani McCullough 9 kills, 4 blocks; Trezure Sipley 8 kills, 3 blocks

Thomas Heyward 3, Holy Trinity 0

Scores: 25-10, 25-17, 25-8 THA leaders: Izzy Canndon 8 kills; Brooklyn Guardino 7 kills, 4 digs; Gracie Wade 6 kills; Sydney Butler 6 kills; Bayli Belger 5 aces; Keleigh Bower 3 aces; Amelia Bonds 15 assists; Abby Bennett 10 assists

Girls Tennis

May River 5, Bluffton 1

Singles: Phelan O’Keefe (B) def. Margaret Zendzian 6-1, 6-2; Delaney Brown (MR) def. Gianna Wilson 1-6, 6-3, 10-3; Jaelynn Basinger (MR) def. Anastaysia Antsyferova 7-6, 6-3; Grace Saari (MR) def. Lydia John 6-4, 7-5; Blythe Tarleton (MR) def. Rachael Richardson 6-4, 6-2. Doubles

Ellie Ford/Liz Iglesias (MR) def. Olivia Boshaw/Abby Stevens 6-3, 6-4

Football

This Week’s Schedule

A look at Friday night’ high school football schedule for Lowcountry teams. All games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

Andrew Jackson at Beaufort Academy

Barnwell at Whale Branch

Bethesda at Hilton Head Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Bluffton at Beaufort

Hilton Head Christian at Orangeburg Prep

John Paul II at Northwood Academy

Lake Marion at Battery Creek

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at May River

Thomas Heyward at Spartanburg Christian