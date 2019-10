SHARE COPY LINK

The Hilton Head Prep girls golf team captured the SCISA state championship Tuesday at Woodcreek Golf Course near Columbia.

The Dolphins followed up their opening-round 277 with a 294 to claim the title.

Prep’s Sophia Burnett was the overall medalist for the tournament. Hilton Head Prep’s Maddie Frank, Camilla Burnett and Mackenzie Gallagher also earned all-state honors for the tournament.