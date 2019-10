Beaufort, Hilton Head Island volleyball pick up region wins

SHARE COPY LINK

Thursday’s Lowcountry scoreboard

Volleyball

Beaufort 3, Bluffton 1

Scores: 25-18, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19. Beaufort leaders: Zyaire Middleton 32 assists, 21 digs, block, kill; Hannah Merchant 17 kills, 24 digs; Olive Renforth 12 kills, 20 digs; Sakura Simmons 26 digs, 3 assists; Libero Peyton Polk 24 digs; Angel Johnson 4 blocks; Hayley Trader 6 kills, block.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hilton Head Island 3, Colleton County 0

Scores: 25-9, 25-8, 25-10. HHI leaders: Makenna Mason 33 assists 7 digs; McKenzie Ryan 9 kills; Lydia Schubert 8 kills; Ava Edri 7 kills, 4 aces, 11 digs.

Hilton Head Christian 3, Beaufort Academy 0

Scores: 25-15, 25-13, 25-22. BA leaders: Emily Ann Hiers 4 kills, 3 assists, 8 digs; Chase Vaigneur: 11 kills, 8 assists; McCayla Willingham 7 kills, 10 blocks; Amelia Huebel 1 ace, 2 assists, 3 blocks; Mary Hanna Hiers 13 digs; Emily Claire Nason 7 digs. HHCA leaders: Ady O’Grady 15 kills, 3 blocks, 12 digs; Lauren Qualls 8 kills, 17 digs; Kate Booth 5; Abby Peduzzi 5 kills, 9 digs; Amelia Auld 13 digs; Brielle McCarthy 30 assists

Girls Tennis

Hilton Head Island 6, May River 1

Singles: Emily Ruckno (HH) def. Margaret Zendzain 6-0 6-0; Sierra Seabra (HH) def. Delaney Brown, 6-0 6-0; Danielle Silvan (HH) def. Jaelynn Basinger 6-1 6-1; Sydney Hall beat Grace Saari 6-0 6-0; Hailey Poplin (HH) def. Blythe Tarleton 6-0 6-1. Doubles: Madeline Pollitzer/Katie Watts (HH) def. Margaret Zendzain/Jaelynn Basinger; Ellie Ford & Liz Iglesiss (MR def. Julia Willey/ Arianna Morales, 6-2, 1-6, 11-9.

Christian Academy 9, John Paul II 0

Olivia Rose Besecker def Samantha Reilly 6-1,6-0; Caitlyn Jackson def Paige Weniger 6-0,6-0; Jackie Lowery def Charlotte Bauer 6-0,6-1; Mary Yonker def KC Moton 6-1,6-1; Abigail Scott def Bri Suiter 8-1; Caroline Yonker def Nia Poacher 8-1. Doubles: Besecker/Jackson def Reilly/Weniger 8-0; Lowery/M Yonker def Bauer/Moton 8-2; Scott/C Yonker def. Amber Christy/ N. Hernandez 8-0

Bluffton 6, Wade Hampton 0

Singles: Phelan O’Keefe (B) d. Alexis Deloach (WH) 6-1, 6-0; Gianna Wilson (B) d. Skylar Holland (WH) 6-3, 6-0; Anastaysia Anstyferova (B) d. Leah Tuten (WH) 6-1, 6-1; Lydia John (B) d. Allie Evans (WH) 6-1, 6-2; Rachael Richardson (B) d. Shanequa Henry (WH) 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Olivia Boshaw/Mia Guzik (B) d. Janis Smalls/Anna Lea Cooke (WH) 6-0, 7-5.

Girls Golf

May River wins four-team match

May River won a four-team match with Hilton Head Island, Beaufort and Bluffton on Thursday.

The Sharks finished with a 170, 11 shots better than HHI. Beaufort was third with a 240. Bluffton didn’t post a team score.

MR’s Kiley Bowes was medalist with a 39 and Sydney Bowes had a 40. Eliza Jane Coulter was tops for HHI with a 42 and Alexia Milbrandt had a 43. Izzy Stone led Beaufort with a 45 and Lucia Serratelli and Jennifer Richardson each had 54s.