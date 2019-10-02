Roundup: Hilton Head Island girls tennis finishes region play unbeaten

SHARE COPY LINK

The Hilton Head Island girls tennis team wrapped up a perfect region season with a 7-0 win over Bluffton on Tuesday.

Singles: Emily Ruckno (HHI) def. Phelan O’Keefe 6-4 6-1; Sierra Seabra (HHI) def. Gianna Wilson 6-0 6-2; Danielle Silvan (HHI) def. Anastaysia Antsyferova 6-0 6-3; Sydney Hall (HHI) def. Lydia John 6-1 6-1; Hailey Poplin (HHI) def. Rachael Richardson 6-0 6-0. Doubles: Madeleine Pollitzer/Katie Watts (HHI) def. PhelanO’Keefe/Anastaysia Antsyferova 8-4; Emma Moore/Arianna Morales (HHI) def. Olivia Boshaw & Natalie Rizzo 6-2 6-0.

Colleton Prep 9, John Paul II 0

Singles: Rihanna Bailey def Samantha Reilly 6-0,6-0; Becca Martin def Paige Weniger 6-4,6-1; Sidney Bailey def Charlotte Bauer 6-0,6-0; Kaylee Spears def KC Moton 6-0,6-0; Anne Hatcher White def Bri Suiter 6-1,6-3; Mekayla Odom def Nia Poacher 6-1,6-1. Doubles: R Bailey/Martin def Reilly/Weniger 8-0; S Bailey/Spears def Bauer/Moton 8-2; White/Odin def Poacher/Nathaly Hernandez 8-1

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

May River 4, Beaufort Academy 2

Singles: Jayda Scheper (BA) def. Margaret Zendzian 6-3, 6-1; Grace Saari (MR) def. Ansleigh Pingree 6-0, 6-2; Blythe Tarleton (MR) def. Brycen Ambrose 6-3, 6-1; Ellie Ford (MR) def. Emma Dillinger 2-6, 6-4, 10-7; Tallie Pendarvis (BA) def. Harper Gray 6-4, 4-6, 10-6. Doubles: Kenzie Kronimus/Cassandra Johnston (MR) def. Kate Luckey/Gigi Pingree 8-3

Volleyball

Beaufort 3, Battery Creek 0

Scores: 25-16, 25-20, 25-19. Beaufort leaders: Hannah Merchant 17 kills; Olive Renforth 11 kills; Megan Schoener 4 kills, 2 assists; Zyaire Middleton 27 assists.

Hilton Head Prep 3, Bluffton 2

Scores: 11-25, 25-22, 25-20, 16-25, 15-6

Girls Golf

May River wins again

May River’s Sydney Bowes shot a 38 to help May River to a win over Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort on Monday.

May River finished with a 171 and was followed by Hilton Head Island (193), Bluffton (207) and Beaufort (229).

Low scorers: Sydney Bowes (MR) 38; Izzy Stone (BE) 42; Alexia Milbrandt (HHI) 46; Lucia Serratelli (BL) 49.