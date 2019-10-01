Unbeatens May River, Thomas Heyward among four Lowcountry teams in state football polls

SHARE COPY LINK

Four Lowcountry teams are ranked in latest SC High School Football Prep Media Polls released Tuesday.

May River is fifth in Class 3A while Whale Branch is eighth in Class 2A. In SCISA, defending state champ Thomas Heyward stays atop Class A rankings while Hilton Head Christian is No 5 in 2A.

SCHSL

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (12); 2. Byrnes’ 3. Fort Dorchester; 4. Dorman; 5. Sumter; 6. T.L. Hanna; 7. Gaffney; 8. River Bluff; 9. Clover; 10. Carolina Forest

Also receiving votes: West Florence, White Knoll, Berkeley, Westside

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (12); 2. Daniel; 3.North Myrtle Beach; 4. South Pointe; 5. Wilson; 6. AC Flora ; 7. Walhalla ; 8. Hartsville ; 9. Wren; 10. Travelers Rest

Others receiving votes: Eastside, Westwood, BHP, Greenville

Class 3A

1. Dillon (8); 2. Chapman (4); 3. Camden; 4. Chester ; 5. May River ; 6. Wade Hampton ; 7. Gilbert ; 8. Strom Thurmond ; 9. Aynor ; 10. Marion

Others receiving votes: Woodruff, Cheraw

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (11); 2. Barnwell (1); 3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt; 4. Southside Christian; 5. Oceanside Collegiate; 6. Timberland; 7. Saluda; 8. Whale Branch; 9. Andrew Jackson; 10. St. Joseph’s

Others receiving votes- Gray Collegiate, Andrews, Lee Central, Mullins, Woodland

Class A

1. Lamar (5); 2. Wagener-Salley (6); 3. Green Sea Floyds (1); 4. (tie) Lake View, Branchville; 6. C.E. Murray; 7. Blackville-Hilda; 8. Baptist Hill; 9. Ridge Spring-Monetta

10. Denmark-Olar; Others receiving votes- Great Falls, Cross

SCISA

Class 3A

1. Hammond (6); 2. Laurence Manning; 3. First Baptist; 4. Heathwood Hall; 5. Porter-Gaud

Also receiving votes: Ben Lippen

Class 2A

1. Robert E. Lee (5); 2. Trinity-Byrnes (1); 3. Orangeburg Prep; 4. Florence Christian; 5. Hilton Head Christian

Also receiving votes: None

Class A

1. Thomas Heyward (6); 2. Carolina Academy; 3. Pee Dee Academy; 4. Bethesda Academy; 5. Colleton Prep

Also receiving votes: Dorchester Academy, Dillon Christian

8-man

1. Andrew Jackson (5); 2. Clarendon Hall (1); 3. St. John’s Christian; 4. Richard Winn Academy; 5. Jefferson Davis

Also receiving votes: Palmetto Christian, Holly Hill Academy

Volleyball

Monday

May River 3, Beaufort 0

Scores: 25-16, 25-23, and 25-9. Beaufort leaders: Olive Renforth 8 kills, Hannah Merchant 7 kills;. Megan Schoener 2 assists.May River leaders: Addison Black 17 kills, 3 aces, 11 digs; Chynna Sneed 7 kills; Lillian Long 7 kills; Lex Birtcher 4 aces, 9 digs; Reaghan Evans 18 assists; Abby Puplava 12 assists

Beaufort Academy 3, John Paul II 0

Scores: 25-9, 25-11, 25-4. BA leaders: Emily Ann Hiers: 2 aces, 4 kills, 14 assists; Chase Vaigneur: 6 aces, 8 kills, 8 assists; McCayla Willingham: 6 kills, 4 blocks; Amelia Huebel: 3 aces, 4 kills,; Mary Hanna Hiers: 6 digs, 1 kill; Emily Claire Nason: 5 aces

Girls Tennis

Monday

Hilton Head Prep 8, May River 1

Singles: Avery Brothers (HHP) def. Margaret Zendzian 6-2, 6-0; Lizzie Lofye (HHP) def. Delaney Brown 6-0, 6-1; Lauren Harvey (HHP) def. Jaelyn Basinger 6-2, 6-1; Molly Rankin (HHP) def. Grace Saari 6-0, 6-0’ Val Covington (HHP) def. Blythe Tarleton 7-5, 6-4; Ellie Ford (MR) def. Gabby Klobucar 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Brothers/Lofye (HHP) def. Zendzian/Brown 8-0; Harvey/Rankin (HHP) def. Basinger/Saari 8-2; Covington/Paige Sriubas (HHP) def. Ford/Liz Iglesias 6-5