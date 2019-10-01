High School Sports
Unbeatens May River, Thomas Heyward among four Lowcountry teams in state football polls
Four Lowcountry teams are ranked in latest SC High School Football Prep Media Polls released Tuesday.
May River is fifth in Class 3A while Whale Branch is eighth in Class 2A. In SCISA, defending state champ Thomas Heyward stays atop Class A rankings while Hilton Head Christian is No 5 in 2A.
SCHSL
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (12); 2. Byrnes’ 3. Fort Dorchester; 4. Dorman; 5. Sumter; 6. T.L. Hanna; 7. Gaffney; 8. River Bluff; 9. Clover; 10. Carolina Forest
Also receiving votes: West Florence, White Knoll, Berkeley, Westside
Class 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (12); 2. Daniel; 3.North Myrtle Beach; 4. South Pointe; 5. Wilson; 6. AC Flora ; 7. Walhalla ; 8. Hartsville ; 9. Wren; 10. Travelers Rest
Others receiving votes: Eastside, Westwood, BHP, Greenville
Class 3A
1. Dillon (8); 2. Chapman (4); 3. Camden; 4. Chester ; 5. May River ; 6. Wade Hampton ; 7. Gilbert ; 8. Strom Thurmond ; 9. Aynor ; 10. Marion
Others receiving votes: Woodruff, Cheraw
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (11); 2. Barnwell (1); 3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt; 4. Southside Christian; 5. Oceanside Collegiate; 6. Timberland; 7. Saluda; 8. Whale Branch; 9. Andrew Jackson; 10. St. Joseph’s
Others receiving votes- Gray Collegiate, Andrews, Lee Central, Mullins, Woodland
Class A
1. Lamar (5); 2. Wagener-Salley (6); 3. Green Sea Floyds (1); 4. (tie) Lake View, Branchville; 6. C.E. Murray; 7. Blackville-Hilda; 8. Baptist Hill; 9. Ridge Spring-Monetta
10. Denmark-Olar; Others receiving votes- Great Falls, Cross
SCISA
Class 3A
1. Hammond (6); 2. Laurence Manning; 3. First Baptist; 4. Heathwood Hall; 5. Porter-Gaud
Also receiving votes: Ben Lippen
Class 2A
1. Robert E. Lee (5); 2. Trinity-Byrnes (1); 3. Orangeburg Prep; 4. Florence Christian; 5. Hilton Head Christian
Also receiving votes: None
Class A
1. Thomas Heyward (6); 2. Carolina Academy; 3. Pee Dee Academy; 4. Bethesda Academy; 5. Colleton Prep
Also receiving votes: Dorchester Academy, Dillon Christian
8-man
1. Andrew Jackson (5); 2. Clarendon Hall (1); 3. St. John’s Christian; 4. Richard Winn Academy; 5. Jefferson Davis
Also receiving votes: Palmetto Christian, Holly Hill Academy
Volleyball
Monday
May River 3, Beaufort 0
Scores: 25-16, 25-23, and 25-9. Beaufort leaders: Olive Renforth 8 kills, Hannah Merchant 7 kills;. Megan Schoener 2 assists.May River leaders: Addison Black 17 kills, 3 aces, 11 digs; Chynna Sneed 7 kills; Lillian Long 7 kills; Lex Birtcher 4 aces, 9 digs; Reaghan Evans 18 assists; Abby Puplava 12 assists
Beaufort Academy 3, John Paul II 0
Scores: 25-9, 25-11, 25-4. BA leaders: Emily Ann Hiers: 2 aces, 4 kills, 14 assists; Chase Vaigneur: 6 aces, 8 kills, 8 assists; McCayla Willingham: 6 kills, 4 blocks; Amelia Huebel: 3 aces, 4 kills,; Mary Hanna Hiers: 6 digs, 1 kill; Emily Claire Nason: 5 aces
Girls Tennis
Monday
Hilton Head Prep 8, May River 1
Singles: Avery Brothers (HHP) def. Margaret Zendzian 6-2, 6-0; Lizzie Lofye (HHP) def. Delaney Brown 6-0, 6-1; Lauren Harvey (HHP) def. Jaelyn Basinger 6-2, 6-1; Molly Rankin (HHP) def. Grace Saari 6-0, 6-0’ Val Covington (HHP) def. Blythe Tarleton 7-5, 6-4; Ellie Ford (MR) def. Gabby Klobucar 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Brothers/Lofye (HHP) def. Zendzian/Brown 8-0; Harvey/Rankin (HHP) def. Basinger/Saari 8-2; Covington/Paige Sriubas (HHP) def. Ford/Liz Iglesias 6-5
