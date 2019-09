Hilton Head Island girls tennis claims region title; Hilton Head Prep golf wins region match

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Hilton Head Island girls tennis team clinched the Region 6-4A title with a 7-0 win over Beaufort on Thursday.

Singles: Emily Ruckno (HHIHS) def. Sophie McMullen 6-0, 6-0; Sierra Seabra (HHIHS) def. Caroline Louw 6-2, 4-6, 10-5; Danielle Silvan (HHIHS) def. Madelyn Confare 6-3, 6-0; Sydney Hall (HHIHS) def. Elizabeth Holloway 6-0, 6-0; Hailey Poplin (HHIHS) def. Lucy Aydlette 6-1, 6-4. Doubles: Madeleine Pollitzer/Katie Watts (HHIHS) def. McMullen/Louw 8-7; Emma Moore/Amelia York (HHIHS) def. Gracie Trask/Juliana Lane 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Bluffton 6, Colleton County 0

Singles: Phelan O’Keefe (B) d. Megan DeWitt (C) 6-0, 6-1; Gianna Wilson (B) d. Madison Strickland (C) 6-0,6-0; Anastaysia Anstyferova (B) d. Rush Blackshear (C) 6-0,6-3; Lydia John (B) d. Abigail Lee (C) 6-0, 6-2; Rachael Richardson (B) Zoe Buckner (C) 6-2,6-3. Doubles: Olivia Boshaw/ Abby Stevens (B) d. Cooper Corbett and Jasmine Williams (C) 6-2,6-0

Hilton Head Christian 9, John Paul II 0

Singles: Olivia Rose Besecker def Samatha Reilly 6-0,6-0; Caitlyn Jackson def Paige Weniger 6-0, 6-0; Jacquelin Lowery def Charlotte Bauer 6-3, 6-0; Mary Yanker def KC Moton 6-0,6-0; Abigail Scott def Bri Suiter 6-0,6-0; Caroline Yanker def Nia Poacher 6-1,6-0. Doubles: Besecker-Jackson def Reilly-Weniger 8-0; Lowrey-M. Yanker def Bauer-Moton 8-2; Scott-C. Yanker def Amber Christy-Nathaly Hernandez 8-0

Hilton Head Christian 6, Colleton Prep 3 (Wednesday)

Singles: Olivia Rose Besecker (HHCA) def. Rianna Bailey 6-1, 6-1; Caitlyn Jackson (HHCA) def. Becca Martin 6-0, 6-0; Mary Yanker (HHCA) def. Sidney Bailey 7-5, 4-6, 10-4; Abigail Scott (HHCA) def. Kaylee Spears 6-0, 6-0; Anne Hatcher White (CP) def. Caroline Yanker 6-3, 3-6, 10-4; Makayla Odum (CP) won by default. Doubles: Besecker/Jackson (HHCA) def. R.Bailey/Spears 8-0; C.Yanker/Scott (HHCA) def. Martin/Odum 4-1; S.Bailey/A.H.White (CPA) won by default

Girls Golf

Hilton Head Prep wins region match

Sophia and Camila Burnett earned co-medalist honors by each shooting 35s to help Hilton Head Prep past Hilton Head Christian in a region match Thursday.

Mackenzie Gallagher added a 36 while Maddie Frank had a 37 and Tessa Charest 41 for HHP.

Rebecca Hubbard led HHCA with a 51.

Volleyball

May River 3, Bluffton 0

Scores: 25-20, 25-18, 25-13

Beaufort Academy 3, St. Andrews 0

Scores: 25-8, 25-13, 25-9. BA leaders: Emily Ann Hiers 4 aces, 9 kills, 10 assists, 5 digs; Chase Vaigneur 7 kills, 6 assists, 9 digs; McCayla Willingham: 3 kills, 3 blocks; Amelia Huebel 2 aces, 3 kills, 3 blocks; Mary Hanna Hiers 12 digs Gracie Cope 4 aces

Beaufort Academy 3, Bridges Prep 0 (Wednesday)

Scores: 25-8, 25-5, 25-11. BA leaders: Emily Ann Hiers: 10 aces, 2 kills, 9 assists; Chase Vaigneur: 9 kills, 5 assists, 1 block; McCayla Willingham: 8 kills, 1 block