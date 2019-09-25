Area teams ranked in state football polls; Beaufort, Hilton Head Island tennis get region wins

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

May River, Whale Branch, Hilton Head Christian and Thomas Heyward are ranked in this week’s South Carolina Prep Media football polls released Tuesday.

SCHSL

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (11); 2. Byrnes; 3. Fort Dorchester; 4. Gaffney; 5. Dorman; 6. T.L. Hanna; 7. Sumter; 8. River Bluff; 9. Clover; 10. Carolina Forest

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Receiving Votes: West Florence, White Knoll, Berkeley

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (11); 2. Daniel ; 3. North Myrtle Beach; 4. South Pointe; 5. Wilson ; 6. Hartsville; 7. AC Flora; 8. Eastside; 9. Walhalla; 10 Travelers Rest

Others receiving votes: Wren, Greenville, Greer

Class 3A

1. Dillon (9); 2. Chapman (2); 3. Camden; 4. Chester; 5. May River; 6. Gilbert; 7. Wade Hampton; 8. Strom Thurmond; 9. Aynor; 10. Marion

Others receiving votes: Cheraw, Newberry, Union County

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (10); 2. Barnwell (1); 3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt; 4. Southside Christian; 5. Saluda; 6. Oceanside Collegiate; 7.Timberland; 8. Whale Branch; 9. Andrew Jackson; 10. (tie) Lee Central, St. Joeseph’s

Others receiving votes- Gray Collegiate, Blacksburg, East Clarendon, Woodland

Class A

1. Lamar (5); 2. Wagener-Salley (5); 3. Green Sea Floyds (1); 4. Blackville-Hilda; 5. Lake View; 6. Branchville; 7. C.E. Murray; 8. Baptist Hill; 9. Ridge Spring-Monetta; 10. Denmark-Olar

Others receiving votes- Great Falls, Cross, Calhoun Falls Charter

SCISA

Class 3A

1. Hammond (5); 2. First Baptist; 3. Laurence Manning; 4. Ben Lippen; 5. Heathwood Hall

Others receiving votes: Porter-Gaud

Class 2A

1. Robert E. Lee (4); 2. Trinity-Byrnes (1); 3. Orangeburg Prep; 4. Florence Christian; 5. Hilton Head Christian

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg Academy

Class A

1. Thomas Heyward (5); 2. Carolina Academy; T3. Pee Dee Academy; T3. Dillon Christian; T3. Bethesda Academy

Others receiving votes: Dorchester Academy

8-man

1. Andrew Jackson Academy (4); 2. Clarendon Hall (1); 3. Richard Winn Academy; 4. Palmetto Christian; 5. St. John’s Christian

Others receiving votes: Jefferson Davis Academy, Holly Hill Academy

Girls Tennis

Beaufort Academy 5, Colleton Prep 4

Singles: Rianna Bailey (CPA) def. Jayda Scheper (BA), 6-3, 6-0; Becca Martin (CPA) def. Ansleigh Pingree (BA), 6-0, 6-3; Brycent Ambrose (BA) def. Sidney Bailey (CPA), 6-1, 6-0; Kaylee Spears (CPA) def. Emma Dillinger (BA), 6-3, 7-5; Tallie Pendarvis (BA) def. Anne Hatcher White (CPA), 6-2, 6-3; Kate Luckey (BA) def. MaKayla Odum (CPA), 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: J.Scheper/B.Ambrose (BA) def. R. Bailey/Martin, 9-8; S. Bailey/K. Spears (CPA) def. A.Pingree/E. Dillinger (BA), 8-6; T.Pendarvis/K.Luckey (BA) def. M.Odum/A.H. White (CPA), 8-6.

Hilton Head Prep 9, John Paul II 0

Singles: Avery Brothers def Samantha Reilly 6-0,6-0; Lizzie Lofye def Paige Weniger 6-0,6-1; Lauren Harvey def Charlotte Bauer 6-1, 6-1; Molly Rankin def KC Moton 6-1, 6-1; Val Covington def Bri Suiter 6-1, 6-0; Gabby Klobacar def Nia Poacher 6-0,6-0. Doubles: Brothers/Lofye def Reilly-Weniger 8-0; Harvin-Rankin def Suiter-Poacher 8-0; Covington-Klobacar def Amber Christy- Nathaly Hernandez 8-0

Beaufort 4, Bluffton 3

Singles: Phelan O’Keefe (Bl) d. Caroline Louw (B) 6-0, 6-2; Gianna Wilson (Bl) d. Madeline Confase (B) 6-1, 6-4; Elizaberh Holloway (B) d. Anstaysia Anstyfevora (Bl) 6-2, 6-0.; Lacy Aydlette (B) d. Lydia John (BL) 6-2, 6-4; Julianna Lane (B) d. Raçhael Richardson (BL) 7-6, 3-6, 10-6. Doubles: Olivia Boshaw/Abby Stevens (BL) d. Claire Bondent/Grace Trask 6-3, 1-6, 10-6.

Hilton Head Island 7, Colleton County 0

Singles: Emily Ruckno def. Megan Dewitt 6-0, 6-0; Sierra Seabra def. Madison Strickland 6-0, 6-0; Danielle Silvan def. Ruth Blackshear 6-1, 6-0; Sydney Hall def. Abigail Lee 6-0, 6-0; Hailey Poplin def. Zoe Buckner 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Madeleine Pollitzer/Kourny Kosto def. Dewitt/Strickland 8-0; Emma Moore/Amelia York def. Cooper Corbett/Jasmine Williams 6-0, 6-0

Girls Golf

May River sets school record

May River girls golf team shot a record-low 151 to defeat Beaufort and Hilton Head Island on Monday.

MR’s Sydney Bowes was medalist with a 34 and Kyle Bowes had 35.

Volleyball

Hilton Head Island 2, May River 0

Scores: 25-19, 25-16.

St. Vincents 2, Beaufort 0

Scores: 25-16, 25-17

Hilton Head Christian 2, Beaufort 0

Scores: 25-17, 25-7

Beaufort leaders: Hannah Merchant 5 kills Arry Brown 5 kills, Hayley Trader 4 kills; Olivia Giammona 5 digs. HHCA leaders: Ady O’Grady 10 kills, 4 aces, 11 digs; Lauryn Qualls 7 kills, 7 aces, 8 digs; Amelia Auld 8 digs; Brielle McCarthy 28 assists

St. Vincents 2, Hilton Head Christian 0

Scores: 25-20, 25-21

HHCA leaders: Ady O’Grady 9 kills, 6 digs;; Lauryn Qualls 5 kills, 6 digs; Amelia Auld 7 digs Abby Peduzzi 6 digs; Brielle McCarthy 20 assists

Beaufort Academy 3, Colleton Prep 2

Scores: 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-10

BA leaders: Emily Ann Hiers: 2 aces, 6 kills, 21 assists, 13 digs; Chase Vaigneur; 15 kills, 13 assists, 11 digs; McCayla Willingham: 13 kills, 8 blocks; Amelia Huebel: 2 aces, 10 kills, 4 blocks; Mary Hanna Hiers: 31 digs, 2 assists; Jane Ward: 1 ace, 9 digs

Monday

Girls Tennis

Bluffton 9, John Paul II 0

Lydia John (B) d. Samantha Reilly (JP) 8-2; Rachael Richardson (B) d. Paige Weniger (JP) 8-2; Natalie Rizzo (B) d. Charlotte Bauer (JP) 8-7; Olivia Boshaw (B) d. KC Moton (JP) 8-0; Abby Stevens (B) d. Bri Suiter (JP) 8-0; Mia Guzik (B) d. Nia Poacher (JP) 8-0. Doubles: Erin Brandt/Abby Stevens (B) d. Amber Christie/Natalay Hernandez (JP) 8-0; Mia Guzik/Olivia Boshaw (B) d. Bri Suiter/Nia Poacher(JP) 8-0; Lydia John/Rachael Richardson (B) d. Samantha Reilly and Paige Weniger (JP) 8-6

Hilton Head Prep 3, Memorial Day 0

Scores: 25-4, 25-8, 25-21

HHP leaders: Annie Braun 5 kills, 7 aces, 7 digs; Gabby Bettez 4 kills, Haylee Hopman 4 kills, 4 aces, 10 digs; Ella Clark 4 aces; Paige Johnson 6 digs; Ashley Wilmot 19 assists

Hilton Head Christian 3, John Paul 0

Scores: 25-14, 25-16, 25-15

HHCA leaders: Lauryn Qualls 7 kills, 6 digs; Ady O’Grady 8 kills; Anna Scott 6 kills; Mackenzie Butcher 5 aces; Amelia Auld 12 digs; Abby Peduzzi 6 digs;Brielle McCarthy 34 assists