Area teams ranked in state football polls; Beaufort, Hilton Head Island tennis get region wins
May River, Whale Branch, Hilton Head Christian and Thomas Heyward are ranked in this week’s South Carolina Prep Media football polls released Tuesday.
SCHSL
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (11); 2. Byrnes; 3. Fort Dorchester; 4. Gaffney; 5. Dorman; 6. T.L. Hanna; 7. Sumter; 8. River Bluff; 9. Clover; 10. Carolina Forest
Receiving Votes: West Florence, White Knoll, Berkeley
Class 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (11); 2. Daniel ; 3. North Myrtle Beach; 4. South Pointe; 5. Wilson ; 6. Hartsville; 7. AC Flora; 8. Eastside; 9. Walhalla; 10 Travelers Rest
Others receiving votes: Wren, Greenville, Greer
Class 3A
1. Dillon (9); 2. Chapman (2); 3. Camden; 4. Chester; 5. May River; 6. Gilbert; 7. Wade Hampton; 8. Strom Thurmond; 9. Aynor; 10. Marion
Others receiving votes: Cheraw, Newberry, Union County
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (10); 2. Barnwell (1); 3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt; 4. Southside Christian; 5. Saluda; 6. Oceanside Collegiate; 7.Timberland; 8. Whale Branch; 9. Andrew Jackson; 10. (tie) Lee Central, St. Joeseph’s
Others receiving votes- Gray Collegiate, Blacksburg, East Clarendon, Woodland
Class A
1. Lamar (5); 2. Wagener-Salley (5); 3. Green Sea Floyds (1); 4. Blackville-Hilda; 5. Lake View; 6. Branchville; 7. C.E. Murray; 8. Baptist Hill; 9. Ridge Spring-Monetta; 10. Denmark-Olar
Others receiving votes- Great Falls, Cross, Calhoun Falls Charter
SCISA
Class 3A
1. Hammond (5); 2. First Baptist; 3. Laurence Manning; 4. Ben Lippen; 5. Heathwood Hall
Others receiving votes: Porter-Gaud
Class 2A
1. Robert E. Lee (4); 2. Trinity-Byrnes (1); 3. Orangeburg Prep; 4. Florence Christian; 5. Hilton Head Christian
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg Academy
Class A
1. Thomas Heyward (5); 2. Carolina Academy; T3. Pee Dee Academy; T3. Dillon Christian; T3. Bethesda Academy
Others receiving votes: Dorchester Academy
8-man
1. Andrew Jackson Academy (4); 2. Clarendon Hall (1); 3. Richard Winn Academy; 4. Palmetto Christian; 5. St. John’s Christian
Others receiving votes: Jefferson Davis Academy, Holly Hill Academy
Girls Tennis
Beaufort Academy 5, Colleton Prep 4
Singles: Rianna Bailey (CPA) def. Jayda Scheper (BA), 6-3, 6-0; Becca Martin (CPA) def. Ansleigh Pingree (BA), 6-0, 6-3; Brycent Ambrose (BA) def. Sidney Bailey (CPA), 6-1, 6-0; Kaylee Spears (CPA) def. Emma Dillinger (BA), 6-3, 7-5; Tallie Pendarvis (BA) def. Anne Hatcher White (CPA), 6-2, 6-3; Kate Luckey (BA) def. MaKayla Odum (CPA), 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: J.Scheper/B.Ambrose (BA) def. R. Bailey/Martin, 9-8; S. Bailey/K. Spears (CPA) def. A.Pingree/E. Dillinger (BA), 8-6; T.Pendarvis/K.Luckey (BA) def. M.Odum/A.H. White (CPA), 8-6.
Hilton Head Prep 9, John Paul II 0
Singles: Avery Brothers def Samantha Reilly 6-0,6-0; Lizzie Lofye def Paige Weniger 6-0,6-1; Lauren Harvey def Charlotte Bauer 6-1, 6-1; Molly Rankin def KC Moton 6-1, 6-1; Val Covington def Bri Suiter 6-1, 6-0; Gabby Klobacar def Nia Poacher 6-0,6-0. Doubles: Brothers/Lofye def Reilly-Weniger 8-0; Harvin-Rankin def Suiter-Poacher 8-0; Covington-Klobacar def Amber Christy- Nathaly Hernandez 8-0
Beaufort 4, Bluffton 3
Singles: Phelan O’Keefe (Bl) d. Caroline Louw (B) 6-0, 6-2; Gianna Wilson (Bl) d. Madeline Confase (B) 6-1, 6-4; Elizaberh Holloway (B) d. Anstaysia Anstyfevora (Bl) 6-2, 6-0.; Lacy Aydlette (B) d. Lydia John (BL) 6-2, 6-4; Julianna Lane (B) d. Raçhael Richardson (BL) 7-6, 3-6, 10-6. Doubles: Olivia Boshaw/Abby Stevens (BL) d. Claire Bondent/Grace Trask 6-3, 1-6, 10-6.
Hilton Head Island 7, Colleton County 0
Singles: Emily Ruckno def. Megan Dewitt 6-0, 6-0; Sierra Seabra def. Madison Strickland 6-0, 6-0; Danielle Silvan def. Ruth Blackshear 6-1, 6-0; Sydney Hall def. Abigail Lee 6-0, 6-0; Hailey Poplin def. Zoe Buckner 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Madeleine Pollitzer/Kourny Kosto def. Dewitt/Strickland 8-0; Emma Moore/Amelia York def. Cooper Corbett/Jasmine Williams 6-0, 6-0
Girls Golf
May River sets school record
May River girls golf team shot a record-low 151 to defeat Beaufort and Hilton Head Island on Monday.
MR’s Sydney Bowes was medalist with a 34 and Kyle Bowes had 35.
Volleyball
Hilton Head Island 2, May River 0
Scores: 25-19, 25-16.
St. Vincents 2, Beaufort 0
Scores: 25-16, 25-17
Hilton Head Christian 2, Beaufort 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-7
Beaufort leaders: Hannah Merchant 5 kills Arry Brown 5 kills, Hayley Trader 4 kills; Olivia Giammona 5 digs. HHCA leaders: Ady O’Grady 10 kills, 4 aces, 11 digs; Lauryn Qualls 7 kills, 7 aces, 8 digs; Amelia Auld 8 digs; Brielle McCarthy 28 assists
St. Vincents 2, Hilton Head Christian 0
Scores: 25-20, 25-21
HHCA leaders: Ady O’Grady 9 kills, 6 digs;; Lauryn Qualls 5 kills, 6 digs; Amelia Auld 7 digs Abby Peduzzi 6 digs; Brielle McCarthy 20 assists
Beaufort Academy 3, Colleton Prep 2
Scores: 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-10
BA leaders: Emily Ann Hiers: 2 aces, 6 kills, 21 assists, 13 digs; Chase Vaigneur; 15 kills, 13 assists, 11 digs; McCayla Willingham: 13 kills, 8 blocks; Amelia Huebel: 2 aces, 10 kills, 4 blocks; Mary Hanna Hiers: 31 digs, 2 assists; Jane Ward: 1 ace, 9 digs
Monday
Girls Tennis
Bluffton 9, John Paul II 0
Lydia John (B) d. Samantha Reilly (JP) 8-2; Rachael Richardson (B) d. Paige Weniger (JP) 8-2; Natalie Rizzo (B) d. Charlotte Bauer (JP) 8-7; Olivia Boshaw (B) d. KC Moton (JP) 8-0; Abby Stevens (B) d. Bri Suiter (JP) 8-0; Mia Guzik (B) d. Nia Poacher (JP) 8-0. Doubles: Erin Brandt/Abby Stevens (B) d. Amber Christie/Natalay Hernandez (JP) 8-0; Mia Guzik/Olivia Boshaw (B) d. Bri Suiter/Nia Poacher(JP) 8-0; Lydia John/Rachael Richardson (B) d. Samantha Reilly and Paige Weniger (JP) 8-6
Hilton Head Prep 3, Memorial Day 0
Scores: 25-4, 25-8, 25-21
HHP leaders: Annie Braun 5 kills, 7 aces, 7 digs; Gabby Bettez 4 kills, Haylee Hopman 4 kills, 4 aces, 10 digs; Ella Clark 4 aces; Paige Johnson 6 digs; Ashley Wilmot 19 assists
Hilton Head Christian 3, John Paul 0
Scores: 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
HHCA leaders: Lauryn Qualls 7 kills, 6 digs; Ady O’Grady 8 kills; Anna Scott 6 kills; Mackenzie Butcher 5 aces; Amelia Auld 12 digs; Abby Peduzzi 6 digs;Brielle McCarthy 34 assists
