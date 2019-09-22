High School Sports
May River, Hilton Head Island boys cross country teams have runner-up finishes
Owen Andrews finished first to help the May River boys cross country team to a second-place finish at the Warrior Invitational at Pawleys Island.
Andrews finished with a personal-best of 15:47. Colin Keck was 13th with a time of 16:47.
May River’s girls finished eighth. MR’s Ashlyn Babkiewicz was 12th with a time of 20:16.
HHI teams compete at Mike Moore Invitational
Hilton Head girls cross country team finished second and the boys were sixth at the Mike Moore Lake Murray Invitational on Saturday.
The Seahawk girls finished with 106 points. Riverside was first with 103. HHI’s Sarah Neville was fourth overall with a time of 18:40.
Hilton Head’s boys finished with 239 points. Logan Swifert was 10th overall with a time of 16:01.
Girls Golf
May River girls defeat Hilton Head Island
Sydney Bowes shot a 77 to earn medalist honors and sister Kylie Bowes had a 79 to help May River past Hilton Head Island on Saturday.
The Sharks finished with a 344. Hilton Head had a 398.
Volleyball
Beaufort Academy 3, Holly Hill Academy 0
Scores: 25-6, 25-15, 25-16. BA leaders: Emily Ann Hiers: 3 aces, 4 kills, 14 assists, 9 digs; Chase Vaigneur: 2 aces, 7 kills, 8 assists, 2 blocks; McCayla Willingham: 7 kills, 3 blocks; Amelia Huebel: 10 kills, 5 blocks; Mary Hanna Hiers: 3 assists, 13 digs.
