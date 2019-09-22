May River, Hilton Head Island boys cross country teams have runner-up finishes

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Owen Andrews finished first to help the May River boys cross country team to a second-place finish at the Warrior Invitational at Pawleys Island.

Andrews finished with a personal-best of 15:47. Colin Keck was 13th with a time of 16:47.

May River’s girls finished eighth. MR’s Ashlyn Babkiewicz was 12th with a time of 20:16.

HHI teams compete at Mike Moore Invitational

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hilton Head girls cross country team finished second and the boys were sixth at the Mike Moore Lake Murray Invitational on Saturday.

The Seahawk girls finished with 106 points. Riverside was first with 103. HHI’s Sarah Neville was fourth overall with a time of 18:40.

Hilton Head’s boys finished with 239 points. Logan Swifert was 10th overall with a time of 16:01.

Girls Golf

May River girls defeat Hilton Head Island

Sydney Bowes shot a 77 to earn medalist honors and sister Kylie Bowes had a 79 to help May River past Hilton Head Island on Saturday.

The Sharks finished with a 344. Hilton Head had a 398.

Volleyball

Beaufort Academy 3, Holly Hill Academy 0

Scores: 25-6, 25-15, 25-16. BA leaders: Emily Ann Hiers: 3 aces, 4 kills, 14 assists, 9 digs; Chase Vaigneur: 2 aces, 7 kills, 8 assists, 2 blocks; McCayla Willingham: 7 kills, 3 blocks; Amelia Huebel: 10 kills, 5 blocks; Mary Hanna Hiers: 3 assists, 13 digs.