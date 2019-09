Hilton Head Prep girls golf, HHI and May River girls tennis pick up wins

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Lowcountry high school results

Girls Tennis

May River 9, John Paul II 0

Singles: Grace Saari def Samantha Reilly 8-0; Jaelynn Basinger def Paige Weniger 8-2; Liz Iglesias def Charlotte Bauer 8-4; Harper Gray def KC Moton 8-2; Cassandra Johnson def Bri Suiter 8-1; Lola Spiers def Nia Poacher 8-0. Doubles: Saari-Basinger def Reilly-Weniger 8-2; Iglesias-Gray def Bauer-Moton 8-2; Spiers-K. Goldstein def Suiter-Poacher 8-4

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hilton Head Prep 9, Colleton Prep 0

Singles: Lizzie Loyfe (HHP) def. Rianna Bailey, 6-1, 6-1; Lauen Harvey (HHP) def. Becca Martin, 6-0, 6-1; Molly Rankin (HHP) def. Sidney Bailey, 6-0, 6-1; Val Covington (HHP) def. Kaylee Spears, 6-2, 6-0; Kaylee Zhu (HHP) def. Anne H. White, 6-0, 6-0; Gabby Klobacar (HH) def. MaKayla Odum, 6-0-, 6-1. Doubles: Loyfe/Harvey (HHP) def. Bailey, Martin, 8-1; Rankin/Covington (HHP) def. S. Bailey/Spears, 8-1; Zhu/Klobacar (HHP) def. Odum/White, 8-0

Hilton Head Island 6, Bluffton 0

Singles: Emily Ruckno def. Phelan O’Keefe 6-3, 6-3; Sydney Hall def. Gianna Wilson 6-3, 6-1; Hailey Poplindef. Anastaysia Antsyferck 6-0. 6-1; Katie Watts def. Lydia John 6-4, 6-1; Madeleine Pollitzer def. Rachael Richardson 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Amelia York & Kourtny Kosto def. Natalaiz Rizzo/Olivia Boshaw 6-1, 6-0

Volleyball

Beaufort 3, Colleton County 0

Scores: 25-13, 25-22, 25-10.

Beaufort leaders: Hannah Merchant 11 kills; Zaire Middleton 17 assists, Peyton Polk 10 assists, 2 aces; Sakura Simmons 28 digs, 2 aces; Arry Brown 4 kills

Beaufort Academy 3, Charleston Collegiate 1

Scores: 25-8, 23-25, 25-3, 25-8

BA leaders: Emily Ann Hiers: 3 aces, 6 kills, 23 assists; Chase Vaigneur: 7 aces, 9 kills, 5 assists, 8 digs; McCayla Willingham: 13 kills, 2 blocks; Amelia Huebel: 7 kills, 2 aces; Mary Hanna Hiers: 4 aces, 31 digs

Hilton Head Island 3, Bluffton 0

Scores: 25-14, 25-14, 25-20

Girls Golf

Hilton Head Prep defeats Hilton Head Christian

Sophia Burnett fired a 35 and Mackenzie Gallagher and Camila Burnett each had 36s in Hilton Head Prep’s win over Hilton Head Christian at Berkeley Hall.

Maddie Frank also shot a 37 for HHP. Rebecca Hubbard led HHCA with a 56.