High School Sports
Hilton Head Island, Bluffton tennis pick up wins; Lowcountry football teams ranked in statewide polls
Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19
Lowcountry scores
Girls Tennis
Hilton Head Island 6, Beaufort 0
Singles: Emily Ruckno beat Sophie McMullen 6-0 6-0; Sierra Seabra beat Caroline Louw 6-7, 6-0 , 10-6; Danielle Silvan beat Madeline Confare 6-3, 6-1; Sydney Hall bet Elizabeth Halloway 6-4, 6-2; Hailey Poplin beat Lucy Aydledtter 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Madeleine Pollitzer & Katie Watts beat Juliana Lane & Gracie Cunningham 6-1 6-0.
Colleton Prep 9, John Paul II 0
Singles: Rianna Bailey (CPA) def. Samantha Reilly (JPII), 8-1; Becca Martin (CPA) def. Paige Weniger (JPII), 8-2; Sidney Bailey (CPA) def. KC Moton (JPII), 8-0; Kaylee Spears (CPA) def. Brieana Suiter (JPII), 8-0; Anne Hatcher White (CPA) def. Nia Poacher (JPII), 8-0; MaKayla Odum (CPA) def. Amber Christy (JPII), 8-0. Doubles: R. Bailey/S. Bailey (CPA) def. S. Reilly/P. Weniger (JPII), 8-2; B.Martin/K.Spears (CPA) def. C.Bauer/KC Moton (JPII), 8-0; M.Odum/A.H. White (CPA) def. N.Poacher/B.Suiter (JPII), 8-1.
Bluffton 6 Colleton County 0
Singles: Phelan O’Keefe (B) def. Megan DeWitt 6-0, 6-0; Gianna Wilson(B) def. Madison Strickland 6-0, 6-0; Anastaysia Anstyferova (B) def. Rush Blackshear 6-1, 6-0; Lydia John (B) def. Abigail Lee 6-0, 6-1; Rachael Richardson (B) def. Zoe Buckner 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Natalie Rizzo/Olivia Boshaw (B) won 6-1, 6-0
Volleyball
Beaufort 2, Effingham (Ga.) 0
Statesboro (Ga.) 2, Beaufort 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-13; 25-12, 25-16
Beaufort leaders: Hannah Merchant 10 kills, 11 assists; Zyaire Middleton 13 assists, 5 kills; Peyton Polk 37 digs, 2 aces;. Sakura Simmons 26 digs, 3 aces; Olive Renforth 4 kills
Hilton Head Island 2, Hilton Head Christian 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-23
Savannah Christian 2, Hilton Head Island 0
Scores: 27-25, 25-14
Beaufort Academy 2, Hilton Head Prep 1
Scores: 25-9, 25-18, 25-14
BA leaders: Emily Ann Hiers: 2 aces, 3 kills, 25 assists, 6 digs; Chase Vaigneur: 11 kills, 4 assists, 6 digs; McCayla Willingham: 7 kills, 6 blocks; Jane Ward: 2 aces, 13 digs; Amelia Huebel: 5 kills, 2 blocks; Mary Hanna Hiers: 52 digs
Cross Country
John Paull II finishes second in meet
Noah Brock finished fourth in boys race and Lauren Wgninger fourth in the girls race for John Paul II on Tuesday in a meet with Holy Trinity and Beaufort Academy.
The JP II boys finished second as a team behind Holy Trinity.
High School Football
Lowcountry teams ranked in SC Prep Media Polls
A look at the rankings of this week’s SC Prep Football Media Polls
SCHSL
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (11); 2. Byrnes; 3. Fort Dorchester; 4. Gaffney; 5. Dorman; 6. T.L. Hanna; 7. Sumter; 8. River Bluff; 9. Berkeley; 10. West Florence
Others receiving votes: Carolina Forest, Clover
Class 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (11); 2. Daniel ; 3. North Myrtle Beach; 4. South Pointe; 5. Wilson ; 6. Hartsville; 7. AC Flora; 8. Eastside ; 9. Walhalla ; 10. Greenville
Others receiving votes: Travelers Rest, Greer, Wren, Ridge View
Class 3A
1. Dillon (7); 2. Chapman (4); 3. Camden; 4. Chester; 5. May River; 6. Wade Hampton ; 7. Gilbert ; 8. Cheraw ; 9. Strom Thurmond; 10. Aynor
Others receiving votes: Marion, Woodruff, Newberry, Union County
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (10); 2. Barnwell (1); 3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt; 4. Southside Christian; 5. Saluda; 6. Timberland; 7. Oceanside Collegiate; 8. Whale Branch
9. Gray Collegiate; 10. Andrew Jackson
Others receiving votes: Pageland Central, Woodland, Andrews
Class A
1. Green Sea Floyds (9); 2. Wagener-Salley (1); 3. Lamar (1); 4. Lake View; 5. Blackville-Hilda; 6. Branchville; 7. Denmark-Olar; 8. (tie) Baptist Hill ; Ridge Spring-Moletta; C.E. Murray
Others receiving votes: Cross, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Great Falls
SCISA
Class 3A
1. Hammond (5); 2. First Baptist; 3. Laurence Manning; 4. Porter-Gaud; T5. Heathwood Hall; T5. Augusta Christian
Others receiving votes: Ben Lippen
Class 2A
1. Robert E. Lee (4); 2. Trinity-Byrnes (1); 3. Orangeburg Prep; 4. Florence Christian; 5. Williamsburg
Others receiving votes: Hilton Head Christian
Class A
1. Thomas Heyward (5); 2. Carolina Academy; 3. Pee Dee Academy; 4. Dillon Christian; 5. Bethesda Academy
Others receiving votes: Dorchester Academy
8-man
1. Andrew Jackson (3); 2. Clarendon Hall (2); 3. Richard Winn Academy; 4. St. John’s Christian
5. Jefferson Davis
Others receiving votes: Palmetto Christian
Comments