Hilton Head Island, Bluffton tennis pick up wins; Lowcountry football teams ranked in statewide polls

Lowcountry scores

Girls Tennis

Hilton Head Island 6, Beaufort 0

Singles: Emily Ruckno beat Sophie McMullen 6-0 6-0; Sierra Seabra beat Caroline Louw 6-7, 6-0 , 10-6; Danielle Silvan beat Madeline Confare 6-3, 6-1; Sydney Hall bet Elizabeth Halloway 6-4, 6-2; Hailey Poplin beat Lucy Aydledtter 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Madeleine Pollitzer & Katie Watts beat Juliana Lane & Gracie Cunningham 6-1 6-0.

Colleton Prep 9, John Paul II 0

Singles: Rianna Bailey (CPA) def. Samantha Reilly (JPII), 8-1; Becca Martin (CPA) def. Paige Weniger (JPII), 8-2; Sidney Bailey (CPA) def. KC Moton (JPII), 8-0; Kaylee Spears (CPA) def. Brieana Suiter (JPII), 8-0; Anne Hatcher White (CPA) def. Nia Poacher (JPII), 8-0; MaKayla Odum (CPA) def. Amber Christy (JPII), 8-0. Doubles: R. Bailey/S. Bailey (CPA) def. S. Reilly/P. Weniger (JPII), 8-2; B.Martin/K.Spears (CPA) def. C.Bauer/KC Moton (JPII), 8-0; M.Odum/A.H. White (CPA) def. N.Poacher/B.Suiter (JPII), 8-1.

Bluffton 6 Colleton County 0

Singles: Phelan O’Keefe (B) def. Megan DeWitt 6-0, 6-0; Gianna Wilson(B) def. Madison Strickland 6-0, 6-0; Anastaysia Anstyferova (B) def. Rush Blackshear 6-1, 6-0; Lydia John (B) def. Abigail Lee 6-0, 6-1; Rachael Richardson (B) def. Zoe Buckner 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Natalie Rizzo/Olivia Boshaw (B) won 6-1, 6-0

Volleyball

Beaufort 2, Effingham (Ga.) 0

Statesboro (Ga.) 2, Beaufort 0

Scores: 25-13, 25-13; 25-12, 25-16

Beaufort leaders: Hannah Merchant 10 kills, 11 assists; Zyaire Middleton 13 assists, 5 kills; Peyton Polk 37 digs, 2 aces;. Sakura Simmons 26 digs, 3 aces; Olive Renforth 4 kills

Hilton Head Island 2, Hilton Head Christian 0

Scores: 25-22, 25-23

Savannah Christian 2, Hilton Head Island 0

Scores: 27-25, 25-14

Beaufort Academy 2, Hilton Head Prep 1

Scores: 25-9, 25-18, 25-14

BA leaders: Emily Ann Hiers: 2 aces, 3 kills, 25 assists, 6 digs; Chase Vaigneur: 11 kills, 4 assists, 6 digs; McCayla Willingham: 7 kills, 6 blocks; Jane Ward: 2 aces, 13 digs; Amelia Huebel: 5 kills, 2 blocks; Mary Hanna Hiers: 52 digs

Cross Country

John Paull II finishes second in meet

Noah Brock finished fourth in boys race and Lauren Wgninger fourth in the girls race for John Paul II on Tuesday in a meet with Holy Trinity and Beaufort Academy.

The JP II boys finished second as a team behind Holy Trinity.

High School Football

Lowcountry teams ranked in SC Prep Media Polls

A look at the rankings of this week’s SC Prep Football Media Polls

SCHSL

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (11); 2. Byrnes; 3. Fort Dorchester; 4. Gaffney; 5. Dorman; 6. T.L. Hanna; 7. Sumter; 8. River Bluff; 9. Berkeley; 10. West Florence

Others receiving votes: Carolina Forest, Clover

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (11); 2. Daniel ; 3. North Myrtle Beach; 4. South Pointe; 5. Wilson ; 6. Hartsville; 7. AC Flora; 8. Eastside ; 9. Walhalla ; 10. Greenville

Others receiving votes: Travelers Rest, Greer, Wren, Ridge View

Class 3A

1. Dillon (7); 2. Chapman (4); 3. Camden; 4. Chester; 5. May River; 6. Wade Hampton ; 7. Gilbert ; 8. Cheraw ; 9. Strom Thurmond; 10. Aynor

Others receiving votes: Marion, Woodruff, Newberry, Union County

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (10); 2. Barnwell (1); 3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt; 4. Southside Christian; 5. Saluda; 6. Timberland; 7. Oceanside Collegiate; 8. Whale Branch

9. Gray Collegiate; 10. Andrew Jackson

Others receiving votes: Pageland Central, Woodland, Andrews

Class A

1. Green Sea Floyds (9); 2. Wagener-Salley (1); 3. Lamar (1); 4. Lake View; 5. Blackville-Hilda; 6. Branchville; 7. Denmark-Olar; 8. (tie) Baptist Hill ; Ridge Spring-Moletta; C.E. Murray

Others receiving votes: Cross, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Great Falls

SCISA

Class 3A

1. Hammond (5); 2. First Baptist; 3. Laurence Manning; 4. Porter-Gaud; T5. Heathwood Hall; T5. Augusta Christian

Others receiving votes: Ben Lippen

Class 2A

1. Robert E. Lee (4); 2. Trinity-Byrnes (1); 3. Orangeburg Prep; 4. Florence Christian; 5. Williamsburg

Others receiving votes: Hilton Head Christian

Class A

1. Thomas Heyward (5); 2. Carolina Academy; 3. Pee Dee Academy; 4. Dillon Christian; 5. Bethesda Academy

Others receiving votes: Dorchester Academy

8-man

1. Andrew Jackson (3); 2. Clarendon Hall (2); 3. Richard Winn Academy; 4. St. John’s Christian

5. Jefferson Davis

Others receiving votes: Palmetto Christian