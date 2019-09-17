Hilton Head Island announces 2019 Hall of Fame Class

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Hilton Head Island announced its Hall of Fame Class for 2019.

This year’s class includes Christie Beck, Jamal Brooks, William M. DeBarr Jr, Scott Lee, Nicole Menzel, and Amy Ruth McGrath.

The inductees will be honored at halftime of Friday’s football games against Ridgeland-Hardeeville.

Beck was a Seahawk swimmer for five years and a cross country runner for two years. She was a member of the state championship swim team for all four years of high school and was the individual state champion in the 100 breaststroke, 200 IM and multiple relays.

Beck holds HHIHS records in the 100 breast and the 200 IM. She was named to the USA Swimming Scholastic All American Team in 2004 and 2005.

After graduation, Beck attended Western Kentucky University where she was a member of the Sun Belt Conference championship team for four years.

Brooks was a standout in football, basketball, and baseball. In football, he was All-Region and won the Seahawk award.

In basketball, Brooks was all-state in 2005 and led the state in assists. He played in the 2005 North Carolina/South Carolina All-State Game. He was the 2005 Seahawk Holiday Classic MVP as well as the 2005 Island Packet Player of the Year. In his senior year, he hit two game-winning shots and is the HHIHS all-time assist leader.

Brooks was all-state in baseball and played in the North-South All-Star game.After high school, he signed with Spartanburg Methodist and has given back to his community by coaching Gator Football, Island Rec Basketball, and HHBA Baseball.

DeBarr is being honored for his tireless dedication to the youth of this community. He has volunteered countless hours to various community sports programs throughout the years.

Coach DeBarr was a coach and bus driver for the Gator Football Program. He founded the Fastlane Track Program and was a JV Track Coach for Hilton Head Island High School.

Lee was a member of the Hilton Head High School football, basketball, baseball, and track and field teams. He graduated with the class of 1997.

In 1996, Lee was the team captain, Lowcountry Defensive Player of the Year, All-Region Linebacker, and All-Region tight end.

On the basketball team, Lee was the Defensive Player of the year in 1996 and was awarded the Scholar-Athlete Award in 1997.Scott was the Hilton Head Island High School Athlete of the Year in 1997.

Lee attended Georgetown University where he was a 4-year letterman for the Georgetown University football team.

Menzel was a swimmer and a cross country team member In swimming, she was an eight-time state champion in the 200 free, 500 free, 200 free relay, and the 400 free relay.

After graduation, Menzel attended the University of Arkansas where she continued her swimming career. She the winningest swimmer in Arkansas history with the most first-place finishes throughout her four-year career.

Ruth McGrath was a member of the girls tennis team from 1986-1992. She was ranked top-10 in the state and part of state championship teams.

Upon graduating from HHIHS, Ruth McGrath entered the United States Military Academy at West Point and continued her Tennis career.

Ruth McGrath was a four-year letter winner at Army, all-Patriot League selection and on the USMA Women’s Doubles Team of the Year.

Cross Country

Beaufort County Championships

May River’s boys and Hilton Head High’s girls won team titles, while Beaufort’s Marlon Belden and Shannon Smith won individual titles at the Beaufort County Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

May River boys finished with 45 points,eight better than HHI. Owen Andrews was second and Colin Keck was fourth. Belden finished first with a time of 16:03. HHI’s Logan Seifert was third.

In girls, Beaufort’s Shannon Smith and Charlize Antia finshed first and second.

Sarah Neville was HHI’s top runner by finishing third. May River’s Ashlyn Babkiewicz was fourth and Emma Peluso fifth. HHI finished with 44 points and edged the Sharks by five.

Volleyball

Beaufort Academy 3, St. Andrews 0

Scores: 25-14, 25-14, 25-12.

BA leaders: Mary Hanna Hiers: 3 assists, 26 digs; Emily Ann Hiers: 7 aces, 10 assists; Amelia Huebel: 4 kills, 2 blocks; Chase Vaigneur: 4 aces, 8 kills, 5 assists; McCayla Williingham: 9 kills, 3 blocks

Girls Tennis

Bluffton 6, Beaufort Academy 0

Phelan O’Keefe (BL) d. Jayda Scheper, 6-2, 6-0; Gianna Wilson def. Bri Ambrose, 6-3 6-0; Anastaysia Anstyferova def. Emma Dinlmagen, 6-2, 6-0; Lydia John Tallie Penveris, 6-0, 6-1; Rachel Richardson def. Kate Lucky 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: N. Rizzo/O. Boshaw def. Norris/Pingree, 6-0, 6-0